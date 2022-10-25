Sweet Tree Arts hires community coordinator, begins fall programs – Knox County VillageSoup

HOPE — Sweet Tree Arts, 4 Church St., welcomes Atupele Machika as its community arts coordinator. Machika has a wealth of experience in the arts and developing community programming.

The non-profit also launches its fall community arts programs, including fiber arts, adult painting/mixed media, children’s and adult yoga and more. Classes run for six weeks at various days and times, beginning with after-school art Tuesday, Nov. 1; drop-ins welcome. The organization carefully created the programs in hopes of meeting the community needs of different age groups.

Each of the classes are led by instructors who are committed to using the arts to bring communities together, to allow individuals to be their unique selves. The instructors believe in the arts’ abilities to make the world a better place.

Class specifics can be found briefly at sweettreearts.org/our-roots/community-arts. For more information, contact Machika at [email protected]

« Previous

Call to artists for ‘Celebration’ at River Arts



