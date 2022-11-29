Sweep of UW helps WSU volleyball clinch No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament

Magda Jehlarova (left) and Pia Timmer (right)

BUS — Death, taxes, and Jen Greeny taking Washington State volleyball to the NCAA Tournament. For the seventh-straight year, the Cougars are headed to the Big Dance, earning the No. 7 seed in their region. WSU finished the season 22-9 and 14-6 in Pac-12 play, capping off the regular season with a sweep over UW on Friday night in Bohler. The Cougars also finished third in the Pac-12, the highest finish in Greeny’s superb tenure at WSU.

“We are super proud of this team and excited to be headed to our seventh straight NCAA tournament,” Greeny told CF.C. “The way we have dealt with adversity this season has been truly amazing.”

The Cougars will do battle with UNLV in the opening round on Dec. 1 at 5 as part of the San Diego regional. The game can be found on ESPN+.

Out of the Mountain West, UNLV went 26-4 this season with a 17-1 mark in conference. The Rebels Mostly beat up on a bad conference, but did knock off solid Kansas and Wichita State teams. And this will be no picnic, considering the Rebels are No. 21 in RPI.

Despite going through the grueling Pac-12, the Cougars finished third in the conference standings behind only Stanford and Oregon, the latter of which WSU clipped in Pullman. The difficult part for WSU will be playing away from home. The Cougars were nearly Untouchable in Bohler, going 11-2 with Stanford being one of the losses. Away from Pullman, the Cougars were 10-7.

THE SEEDING FOR WSU raises some serious eyebrows. How exactly does WSU wind up Seeded below USC, a No. 6 seed in a different region? The Cougars finished higher than the Trojans, won more games both overall and in conference, and beat USC on the road.

Tourney seeding may seem a bit trivial but it truly is not. The Trojans get a far easier matchup against High Point, the No. 54 teams in RPI. Assuming they win, they get Ohio State. The Buckeyes are the No. 8 team in the country, not the No. 2 team in the country WSU would likely draw with San Diego.

MORE NEWS FOR the Cougars are on tap when the All-Conference teams come out early next week. Pia Timmer and Magda Jehlarova are near Locks to be selected, but Argentina Ung and Laura Jansen both could receive some honors as well. Stanford went 19-1 in conference so it may be tough for Greeny to win Coach of the Year, but it should not be ignored how well WSU did despite losing middle blockers Shea Rubright and Jasmine Martin before Pac-12 play began.

And in looking ahead, a Fantastic development recently for WSU — this roster will almost entirely return next season.

Jansen is out of Eligibility but WSU announced on Twitter earlier in the week that Timmer, Jehlarova, Julia Norville, Carly Basham and Weronika Wojdyla will all be utilizing their COVID year of Eligibility and returning. Add in the returns of Rubright and Martin and a potential dip into the transfer portal, and WSU should be stronger than ever and dancing again at this time next year.