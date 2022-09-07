‘Swedish Nightingale’ sent Columbus is a path of regional arts center

It is sometimes easy to presume that the Buckskin men and women who settled the Ohio Country in the wake of the American Revolution were a crude and unkempt lot.

This bold and adventurous group pushed back the line of the moving frontier and made the new land their own. Although uncultured, these people were unrelenting in their efforts and successful in their endeavours.

Like many generalizations, there is some truth here, but most of this image is some distance from the truth.

Many of these people were literate and brought their culture as well as their belongings with them. Pledged to the principles of free expression and education in the Northwest Ordinance, the new Residents of Ohio wished to create models of moral citizenship based on the beliefs they brought with them.

They also did not mind Pursuing a little pleasure.

Frontier Franklinton had been settled at the forks of the Scioto and Olentangy Rivers in 1797. The new capital city of Columbus was created in 1812. Early amusements included bear baiting, ax throwing and a considerable amount of Gratuitous imbibing.

But after 10 years of forest removal and town building, some citizens of Columbus felt the need to uplift the culture of the capital city.

In 1821, an early history notes that “an association of vocalists calling itself the Handel Society seems to have been the first musical organization in Columbus. We read of its participation in the Celebration of Independence Day in 1821 and 1822, on which occasions we are told, it acquitted itself with ‘a superior degree of elegance.'”

This may have been the first Classical music performance in Columbus, but it would not be the last.

