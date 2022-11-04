Swedish artist unveils latest exhibition dedicated to the Masters of literature

The Costa-based Swedish artist, Kjell Sporrong, will host his fourth exhibition at the Casa de Las Tejerinas in Estepona, a collection of new works that can be viewed until Tuesday 14 November.

The artist, who arrived on the Costa del Sol in 2001, is known for creating large contemporary and abstract pieces. Much of his work is executed in dark colors and sombre tones, although his new collection offers 25 colorful pieces composed from a combination of different media and materials.

He will also exhibit a new collection of 15 paintings and sculptures called Masterpieces Revisited, which focuses on old Masters of literature. The artist explained that the exhibition is a “wink to the people who only listen to audio books, not knowing or caring what is happening around them”.

The artist uses old books as a background for his work, which is executed in plaster, acrylic and rope to give the impression that they have been “abandoned”.

The exhibition, which is free, can be viewed from Tuesday to Saturday between 9am and 8pm.