Swarm select Aaron Wheeler and Tyson Jolly in NBA G League Draft

The NBA G League draft was today, which I’m sure all of you knew and were watching with bated breath. The Greensboro Swarm made two selections—Aaron Wheeler and Tyson Jolly.

Wheeler was selected with the third overall pick, while Jolly was taken with the third pick in the second round (32nd overall). The Swarm also held the 35th, 52nd, and 61st overall selections but elected not to use them. That’s very common in the G League draft, as teams elected not to make 28 of the possible 87 picks.

Wheeler was a bench player at Purdue his first three collegiate seasons before transferring to St. John’s as a senior. The 6’9” forward started 16 of 31 games and averaged 10.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game while shooting 38.5% from three.

Jolly bounced around before settling in at Iona for his final collegiate season. He is a 25 year old, 6’4″ guard. In his senior season, he averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 37.4% from three.

They joined a Swarm roster that currently features two-way players Bryce McGowens and Theo Maledon. They’ll also likely be joined by players recently waived by the Hornets like Jalen Crutcher, Xavier Sneed, Ty-Shon Alexander, and LiAngelo Ball.

The Swarm start their season on November 4 against the Delware Blue Coats.