SWAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Selections, Predicted Order of Finish

HOUSTON, Tx – Once again, the Lady Tigers of Jackson State are favored to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference for the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball season. Last season’s tournament runner-up Alabama State was Predicted second in the conference, followed by Southern (3rd), Alabama A&M (4th) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5th).

The all-conference honors and preseason poll were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s guard Zaay Green was named the SWAC 2022-23 Preseason Player of the Year. The dynamic redshirt senior averaged 15.8 points per game and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Lady Golden Lions in 2020-21.

