SWAC, GM4C shake-ups change the top 25 after week 7

HighSchoolOT updates its boys soccer rankings each week, using a Top 25 for the eastern and western halves of the state. The counties are divided the same way the NC High School Athletic Association divides them for playoff purposes. To compare to last week’s rankings, click here.

West Top 25: What the Southwest Wake Athletic Conference is to East boys soccer, the Greater Metro 4 Conference is to the West. with Lake Norman sliding up to third, the GM4C now has teams in third, fifth, ninth, and 14th. New to this week’s rankings are three teams who are no stranger to the top 25: RJ Reynolds, Carmel Christian, and Charlotte Catholic.

AC Reynolds 12-0-3 Myers Park 9-1 Lake Norman 10-1-4 Northwest Guilford 11-2-1 Cox Mill 8-1-4 Weddington 10-2 Providence 12-2-1 TC Roberson 9-2-1 Hickory Ridge 8-1-2 Hough 8-4-1 Ardrey Kell 7-3-1 Concord 10-1-3 Hickory 10-0-3 Mooresville 9-4-2 Pine Lake Prep 13-1 South Mecklenburg 8-3-2 Wesleyan Christian 15-1 Mount Airy 12-0 RJ Reynolds 10-3-2 Asheboro 12-1 Forestview 10-0 Carmel Christian 10-1 Forbush 10-0-1 Porter Ridge 9-4-1 Charlotte Catholic 8-4-1

Eastern Top 25: Laney’s win over previously undefeated Hoggard, combined with Apex’s back-to-back losses, opened the door for the Bucs to take first this week for the first time since HSOT has done soccer rankings. Green Hope and Holly Springs slide into second and third, while undefeated Enloe is fifth. Williams is the highest-ranked 3A team. Heritage and CB Aycock joined this week’s top 25.

Laney 11-0-1 Green Hope 12-1 Holly Springs 10-1-3 Hoggard 11-1-1 Enloe 7-0-4 Apex 12-2-2 New Hanover 8-2 East Chapel Hill 11-1 Williams 11-0-1 Millbrook 10-1-4 Cardinal Gibbons 7-3-2 Middle Creek 9-3-1 Jordan 7-2-2 DH Conley 10-1-1 Topsail 8-1-2 Green Level 7-5-4 Apex Friendship 8-5 First Flight 6-2-2 Ashley 8-5 James Kenan 12-0-1 Leesville Road 5-3-4 Swansboro 11-3 Lumberton 13-2 Heritage 9-3-2 CB Aycock 9-1-2