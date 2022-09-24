SW, ‘Burg win SOC golf

McDERMOTT — The first true day of fall saw the top Golfers in the Southern Ohio Conference compete in the SOC golf Championships at the Elks Country Club.

With team scores of 335 and 359, respectively, the Wheelersburg and South Webster boys golf teams claimed SOC Division II and I team victories over the field.

Each had multiple team members earn their spots on the 1st Team all-SOC lists.

For South Webster, Owen Mault (75), Riley Burnett (86), and Tristan Belford (96) earned first team honors, while Eli Hall (80), Brady Gill (81), Owen Young (85), and Levi Kidd ( 89) did the same in SOC II.

With his eight-over (80) round, Wheelersburg’s Eli Hall was named SOC II Player of the Year as the division’s low golfer.

The event’s overall low scorer — for the second-straight year — was Valley’s Cam Phillips. Phillips shot an even par 72 and earned the SOC I Player of the Year award while being named to the SOC I first team.

In Division I, Ironton St. Joe’s Eli Ford (79) and Eastern’s Tristan Belford (96) also earned first team honors, as well as Minford’s Matthew Justice (85) and Waverly’s Ben Nichols (88) in Division II.

Division I

Team Champs: South Webster (359)

Player of the Year: Cam Phillips (72)

1st Team All-SOC

Owen Mault (75) So. Webster

Eli Ford (79) St. Joe

Riley Burnett (86) So. Webster

Cayden Haislop (90) Eastern

Tristan Belford (96) So. Webster

Division II

Team Champs: Wheelersburg (335)

Player of the Year: Eli Hall (80) Wheelersburg

1st Team All SOC

Brady Gill (81) Wheelersburg

Owen Young (85) Wheelersburg

Matthew Justice (85) Minford

Ben Nichols (88) Waverly

Levi Kidd (89) Wheelersburg

South Webster sophomore Owen Mault tees off from hole No. 10 at the Elks Country Club in the Southern Ohio Conference golf championships. Valley sophomore Cam Phillips shot even par (72) during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference golf championships.

Valley’s Phillips low-scorer

