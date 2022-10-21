Sutton Scores First-Career Goal as Spiders Fight to Draw at Davidson

Next Game: Loyola Chicago 10/23/2022 | 2 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 2 pm Loyola Chicago History

DAVIDSON, NC. – Senior midfielder Caitlin Sutton found the back of the net for the first time in her career Thursday night as the Richmond Spiders fought to a 1-1 draw against the Davidson Wildcats on the road.

With the tie, the Spiders pick up a crucial point in the Atlantic 10 standings to keep their postseason hopes alive as they currently sit at 3-9-4 overall and 2-4-3 in conference play. Davidson now sits at 11-2-4 overall and 4-2-3 in A-10 play.

Sutton got the Spiders on board first and early when she took a feed from Elle Dziadzio and blasted a shot from the middle way outside the 18-yard box and beat the keeper high and to the left in the third minute.

Davidson, however, would net the equalizer in the 14thth minute, and, despite solid chances, neither team would score again on the night.

Defenders Gianna Lucchesi and Casey Merz played the full 90 minutes and capped off a solid backline performance with a game-saving stop with just under eight minutes left.

Richmond totaled 8 shots in the game with two each from Sutton and Jessie Prillaman and goalkeeper Taylor Montague made two saves.

Up next, Richmond returns home for the regular season finale against Loyola Chicago Sunday, Oct. 23. Kickoff is set for 2 pm from President’s Field.

