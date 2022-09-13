Sutton lauds Everton target Kudus after devastating goal against Liverpool

Chris Sutton has told BBC Sport that the finish from Everton summer target Mohammed Kudus for his goal against Liverpool was devastating.

Any Toffees fans who watch the Eredivisie Champions must find their games difficult viewing after the closure of the summer transfer window.

Reports claimed that Everton came incredibly close to signing Kudus. Personal terms were apparently agreed. And the 22-year-old was apparently desperate to try and force through a move to Goodison Park.

The Ghanaian went into Tuesday’s Champions League tie on Merseyside having scored five goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions. And he has now made it six in nine.

Kudus produced a stunning finish to slam home the equalizer during the first half at Anfield. Alisson had absolutely no chance after Ajax carved the Liverpool defense open.

And Sutton was clearly hugely impressed by the Strike from Kudus.

“Kudos to Kudus,” he told BBC Sport. “But it’s all about the midfield run from Berghuis. He’s looking to find Bergwijn in the box, but the ball eventually goes through to Kudus. Off the underside of the crossbar, it’s a devastating finish.”

The worry for Everton will be that they have now missed the boat when it comes to signing Kudus. He has already surpassed his tally from the previous two seasons combined.

Should he continue at this rate, there is going to be a lot more interest in the youngster. And Everton may be left behind if they are going to struggle in the Premier League this season.

Of course, had they signed Kudus, it may have been a game-changer – based on the form he is showing so far. The Toffees have really suffered for not having a striker for much of this campaign.

Obviously, it would have been asking a lot for Kudus to be as impressive given the quality Ajax have.

But clearly, there is an immense talent there. And getting him to Goodison Park would have been a massive coup for the Toffees.