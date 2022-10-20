Sutton boys’ soccer takes home Dual Valley Conference crown – Millbury Sutton Chronicle

By John Orrell

Millbury-Sutton Chronicle

SUTTON – When high school sports teams meet pre-season to discuss and plan strategy for their upcoming season, things almost always center upon capturing league titles as a springboard to making a deep playoff run.

For the Sutton High boys’ varsity soccer team, it was mission accomplished following a 1-0 edging of visiting Rival Nipmuc Regional on Oct. 12. The Sammies took home the title for the sixth time in 10 years while improving their season record to 6-1-4.

The game’s Lone goal came off the foot of junior Alfred Gabriel who connected on a perfectly targeted pass from Benjamin Venuti.

“The guys were up for the game because essentially by winning this game, we won our conference (Dual Valley),” said SHS varsity head Coach Mike Elster. “That was significant so the boys were up for it. The key for us today was playing better team defense. Offensively, we created a lot of opportunities but we just couldn’t put them in the net. We know that it’s critical to have success on the back end. People look at the offensive side, but that defensive side is critical.

“We’ve done well. I’m happy with what the boys are doing. Today was a positive game for them because they’re (Nipmuc) a really strong team. We’ve had some ties (four scoreless games) so we needed an extra bump to play hard and they really stepped up to that,” Elster added.

“We came together and played hard when it counted,” said starting goalkeeper and senior co-captain Connor Mulderig. “Our centre/backs played very well today. It was a good game overall. Our confidence level is really good. We recently got put up to number one in the state in Division 5 rankings, so that’s definitely a confidence boost. We came out knowing we would be the better team and we proved that.”

“We all knew from day one that we’d be one of the best in Division 5,” added fellow Classmate and co-captain Venuti “As the season’s grown, we’ve come together and I think we’re coming together in time for playoffs.

“We had beaten them (Nipmuc) 3-0 the first time we played them and we knew that they had holes in their defense so we tried to play them more balls in than on the ground rather than our usual up-and-flicking type of game. We just came out and knew we had to work hard to beat them because they’re a tough team,” Venuti added.

Elster also spoke highly of Mulderig, referring to him as “one of the best Keepers in the state.”

“My goalkeeper has been phenomenal for us all season. People know that he’s good and he trains like crazy and is very committed to the task of his position,” Elster said.

While league titles pave the way for hopeful success, there is no guarantee, according to Elster, who knows that improving each and every time out is vital.

“The philosophy is that every time you step on the field whether in training or in a game, you’re trying to learn something,” he said. “You focus on the game in front of you, but you’re still trying to achieve certain goals you have as a team knowing that you’re going to need to utilize some of the concepts you’ve been working on. There are a lot of things we try to adjust going forward.”

Members of the 2022 Sutton High boys varsity soccer team are Connor Bennett, Christopher Campbell, Justin Cao, Jacob Cederlund, Alfred Gabriel, Adam Greenwod, Reeg Kassatly, Kyle Kolofsky, Mason Lanzillo, Andrew Lukas, Allex Martins, David Kingston McGee, Nicolai Medina , Thomas Morin, Connor Mulderig, Andrew Nelson, Ryan O’Rourke, Brady Pitts, Tighe Rogan, Nikolai Taylor, Benjamin Venuti and Sean Venuti.

Team Captains are Connor Mulderig, Justin Cao and Benjamin Venuti. Head Coach is Mike Elster, Assisted by Rob Magner and Darth Maul.