Sutherland’s Career Best Leads Men’s Golf on Second Day of Tempest Collegiate

GLADEWATER – Redshirt sophomore Taj Sutherland posted a career-best four-under 68 to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s golf team in the second round of the Tempest Collegiate on Monday at Tempest Golf Club.

Sutherland currently sits tied for 12th place with a two-round total of 143 and sits just five shots off the lead held by Stephen F. Austin’s Rick Frauenberger, who posted a two-under 70 in the second round for a total of 138.

Sutherland carded five of his six birdies on the front nine as he made the turn with a four-under 32 before posting an even par 36 on the back. Sutherland improved by seven strokes from his first round 75.

Junior Javier Neira Garcia improved by two strokes with a second round one-under par 71. Garcia is tied for 16thth with a two-round total of 144.

Sophomore Juan Luis de Bethencourt Duque carded a second round 76 for a two-round total of 151 and is tied for 37th. Junior Rhaasrikanesh Kanavathi is tied for 39th with a two-round total of 152 after posting a second round 77 and redshirt sophomore Sebastian Lundberg is tied for 58th with a two-round total of 159 after a second round of 80.

The Vaqueros are in seventh place after a two-round total of 590 after improving by six strokes with a second round 292. Rice continues to hold on to their lead with a two-round total of 561 after a second round 280.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Tuesday for the final round of the Tempest Collegiate with the first group teeing off at 7:40 am

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Rice 281 280 – 561 2. South Alabama 285 282 – 567 3. Texas State 286 290 – 576 4. Stephen F. Austin 290 290 – 580 5. Louisiana 294 289 – 583 6. UT Arlington 298 286 – 584 7. UTRGV 298 292 – 590 8. Incarnate Word 302 291 – 593 9. Nicholls 298 301 – 599 10. Houston Christian 294 307 – 601 11. Central Michigan 311 307 – 618

