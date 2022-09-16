Sustainable Golf Week to celebrate eco-friendly actions of the golf community

The GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf will host the first ever Sustainable Golf Week on 3-9 October 2022, to reflect, celebrate and accelerate the efforts towards a more sustainable future for the golf industry.

The Inaugural event will be centered around the theme of ‘Driving the Green’, encouraging several mainstream and social media initiatives to support the sustainable work that has been carried out across the industry.

Sustainable Golf Week will celebrate the eco-friendly actions of golf courses, developers, designers, tournaments, players and communities in more than 75 countries, as well as promote actions and steps to help deliver the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“Sustainable Golf Week provides an opportunity for people across the sport to connect around a common purpose – to make sure that golf becomes established as a credible global leader in Sustainability and climate action,” said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the non-profit GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf. “It is about helping to bring some stronger collective focus to the issues, as well as building ever greater energy and momentum to golf’s contribution. We are excited about the ways in which this week can go on to be an ever-stronger Catalyst for more action and visibility for golf and Sustainability around the world.”

Suzann Pettersen, sustainable golf Champion and Captain of the 2023 Solheim Cup, said: “Many environmental issues are fundamentally important to our quality of life. So whilst taking action is vital for the future of golf, we also have to play our part among communities, in business and also with governments. We have to be at the Forefront of the global movement in sustainable sport and equally we should take time to proudly celebrate our positive contributions.”



