Sustainability measures the goal of Ingredion’s partnership

WESTCHESTER, ILL. – Partnering with HowGood, a SaaS (Software as a Service) data platform with a database on food and personal care product sustainability, will help Ingredion, Inc. meet customer demand for sustainable ingredients. Westchester-based Ingredion has a goal of having 99% of its global supply of crops sourced Sustainably by 2025.

“Our customers need Holistic sustainable ingredient solutions to meet consumer and regulatory demands for greater transparency,” said Brian Nash, vice president of corporate Sustainability at Ingredion. “Partnering with HowGood provides third-party validation of the Sustainability impact of our ingredients and enables our customers to confidently make informed decisions.”

By the end of 2022, HowGood’s scorecard will make available the environmental and human impact for 50 of Ingredion’s strategic growth platform ingredients. By using globally accepted measurement methodologies, HowGood, Stone Ridge, NY, measures eight Sustainability attributes: greenhouse gas emissions, processing, water use, soil health, work conditions, labor risk exposure, biodiversity and animal welfare.

“The scorecards include a full life cycle carbon footprint, an overview of eligible Sustainability claims customers could make, and the Holistic social and environmental impact assessment they need to make formulation decisions and meet Disclosure requirements,” said Alexander Gillett, president of HowGood.