Susquenita girls’ basketball wins league game over Line Mountain, gains winning record

For its introduction to league play, Susquenita came ready to soar.

The Blackkhawks, after starting the season with the Perry County tournament, went into this week’s game against Line Mountain 1-1.

Susquenita would have a winning record by the end of the week.

The Blackhawks met the Eagles for their league opener and blew past them 52-34.

Ayahna Fleisher led the way with 15 points, Grace Flickinger had eight points and Mady Fleisher with five.

TEAM LEADER— Ayahna Fleisher (right) currently leads the Blackhawks in points after their game against Line Mountain where she led the team with 15. (Veronica Dillman photo)

Susquenita was able to maintain a steady lead throughout the contest, finishing off strong.

In the first quarter, Line Mountain was allowed just five points while Susquenita had 11.

Continuing to outscore the Eagles in every quarter, Susquenita made 17 more points before the half and held Line Mountain to 11.

The Blackhawks scored nine points compared to Line Mountain’s five at the start of the second half.

In the final quarter, Susquenita got 15 more points to seal its lead and win 52-34.

The team had individual standouts, but were also able to pull those strengths together to pull out the win.

Mady Fleisher had three two-point shots for the night as well as a free throw.

Flickinger had three two-point shots as well and had a perfect free throw percentage.

Ayahna Fleisher made five two-pointers, a three-point shot, and went two-for-two on free throws. Fleisher is currently the leading scorer on Susquenita’s team, as well as No. 4 in the Tri-Valley League.

Hailey Lingle also banked a three-point shot.

Defensively, the Blackhawks were able to hold Line Mountain to just 10 points in the first half.

Susquenita’s next game was against Halifax, and the next will be against Millersburg on Dec. 22.