Susquehanna University Capital Campaign Exceeds $160M Goal a Year Early – Susquehanna University

October 31, 2022

Give Rise Campaign Continues Through June 2023



University President Jonathan GreenSusquehanna University has surpassed the goal of its capital campaign, Give Rise, months in advance of the fundraising effort’s conclusion.

Announced during Susquehanna’s Homecoming–Reunion Weekend, over $168 million has been raised to date through the Give Rise capital campaign — exceeding the campaign’s $160 million goal, the most ambitious in the university’s history.

“Exceeding our goal so quickly is tremendous,” said University President Jonathan Green. “With eight months still to go in the campaign, Unlimited opportunities remain to give and create additional Scholarships for students, support updated technology to classrooms, or help future generations of SU students in other ways. Students are truly transformed here. Their seemingly unattainable dreams become reality because of what our collective philanthropy makes possible.”

The campaign, which began gaining momentum privately in 2012 and launched publicly last year, runs through June 2023 and supports student scholarships, capital improvements and Susquehanna’s endowment.

Of the current amount raised, donors have contributed over $95 million to Susquehanna’s Endowment through direct contributions and Legacy gift commitments. A $6 million matching Endowment challenge was issued during the public launch of the campaign and was met in less than a year — contributing $12 million to the endowment. This lifts Susquehanna’s current Endowment market value to nearly $200 million.

The campaign has generated 15,000 individual gifts. As a result, 11 major capital improvement projects have already been completed and 180 new scholarships have been established.

“The overwhelming support of our community has been vital to our being able to exceed our goal at this early date,” said Melissa Komora, vice president for advancement at Susquehanna. “I’m confident that with the continued support of our community we will be able to announce a campaign total that far exceeds our expectations.”

The announcement during Homecoming–Reunion Weekend was accompanied by the unveiling of generous gifts from alumni graduating classes ending in years with 2’s and 7’s, as well as student performances and stories about how philanthropy has impacted them at Susquehanna.

“Our Gratitude goes to all our alumni donors, students, faculty, staff and friends who have supported us in reaching this Incredible amount raised so far,” said Dawn Grigg ’68 Mueller and Martin Pinter ’98, members of Susquehanna’s Board of Trustees and co-chairs of the campaign committee. “Not only did you come through and Give Rise, you have inspired all of us in the Susquehanna community to Rise Higher.”