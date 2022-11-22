SUSCC Foundation Nears $1 Million Goal





CONTRIBUTED BY SUSCC

OPELICA —

The Southern Union State Community College Foundation’s $1 million fundraising goal is within reach, according to Foundation Board Chair Oline Price.

In September of last year, to coincide with the college’s 100th anniversary, the foundation began a quest to raise $1 million toward scholarships. As of the October meeting, the foundation is just shy of $100,000 to reach that goal. More than $900,000 in donations has been contributed by employees, alumni, friends, companies and private organizations. This campaign is the first time that the Southern Union Foundation has undertaken a comprehensive fundraising effort.

“From its inception in 1922, community support has been instrumental in sustaining SUSCC, and this campaign has been no different,” Price said. “We have had overwhelming support of our objective to offer help to those who may need it to finish their degree. A prepared workforce and educated population are vital to the state’s future. The success of this campaign proves that our communities see the importance of this as well.”

The Southern Union Foundation currently awards approximately 35 Scholarships and 60 dual enrollment Scholarships each year, totaling more than $100,000 in funds awarded annually. Four new Scholarships have been created as a result of this fundraising effort.

ABOUT THE SOUTHERN UNION FOUNDATION

The Southern Union Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that was established to support and foster the educational and service programs and activities of SUSCC. The foundation increases educational access for students through financial support and enables the college to initiate innovative projects to enhance the quality of education. For more information on the Southern Union Foundation, or to make a donation, please contact Shondae Brown at 256-395-2211, ext. 5145 or [email protected]