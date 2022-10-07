Susan Farquharson gives a preview of GOAL 2023’s event in Saint John, Canada

Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Executive Director Susan Farquharson concluded the 2022 Global Seafood Alliance GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, USA on Thursday, October 6, by giving a taste of what the 2023 location of the conference, to be held in Saint John, New Brunswick , Canada, has in store for attendees.

Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers is headquartered in Saint John, and Farquharson said the city has, “lots of innovation” to show guests to the next event. Saint John is the hub for all Seafood processing in Canada, and has been chosen as the GOAL location due to the city’s innovation of salmon-farming technologies and Seafood Sustainability initiatives.

Saint John is nestled in a harbor of the Bay of Fundy and Farquharson said it has lots to showcase.

“We are the hub of seafood processing for all of Canada,” Farquharson said. “We have It has been chosen to showcase Saint John’s innovation on Seafood sustainability, salmon farming technology.”

The next event, Farquharson said, will have numerous field trip opportunities, and she encouraged attendees to take part. She described Saint John as her “playground” and explained much of what the area has worked on relates to the GSA values.

She described the Saint John community as a place of “firsts,” and tied Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers to what GSA means and what GOAL needs.

“We have lots of innovation to show you, all within a very short drive of that Saint John hub…you don’t want to miss GOAL 203 in Saint John,” Farquharson said.

Photo courtesy of Bhavana Scalia-Bruce/SeafoodSource