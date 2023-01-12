Susan Bridges retires from Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs

When Susan Bridges took the reins of Center for the Arts Bonita Springs in 1999 the organization was in an older temporary location with little more than big dreams. Since then, she has steered the way to a Booming non-profit business with two modern campuses, a plethora of scholarships, top art, music and theater classes and more. Now with everything moving successfully forward, the 74-year-old has retired.

Andrea Stetson

As Bridges settles into her next chapter, she looks back on her time at the art league and ahead to the future.

During her tenure she oversaw the opening of the 10-acre Visual Arts and the four-acre Performing Arts campuses. She helped membership grow from 300 to more than 2,000 and has built a community enrichment program that is free to about 15,000 local children and their families each year. She has also overseen significant capital campaigns and all management processes.

Bridges wore many hats as she ran the art league. She was an expert at securing Grants which meant children could attend theater classes and perform in shows for free or reduced fees. Grant money enhanced the facility with supplies for art and music classes and it helped build things like the 400-seat Hinman Auditorium and the 220-seat Moe Auditorium and Film Center. She Assisted in building the center’s collection of sculptures and other artwork. She helped create an art center where patrons enjoy a wide menu of activities including live music, theatre, comedy, film, lectures and youth and adult classes. Bridges and her husband, Barry Witt, created the award-winning Bonita Springs National Art Festivals that bring hundreds of artists from around the world to Bonita Springs each year.

Yet while Bridges always loved art, that was not her original career path. Bridges was born and raised in Chicago and calls herself a “city kid.” She was a kid who loved to doodle on the steno pages her mother would bring home from work. She Drew Everyday things she saw around her house from shoes under a couch to popcorn under chairs. She kept her crumpled drawings in a highboy dresser until one day her mother discovered them and feared her daughter was in trouble. She called Bridges’ school principal who recommended art lessons.

“So, they put me in an art class, and I had to stay after school which I hated because I couldn’t play with my friends after school,” Bridges recalled. “I did that for a year, and then I didn’t take another art class until after high school. I just wanted to do my own thing.”

She attended Northwestern University for a while but quit to take care of her ailing mother and took a job with a construction consulting company.

“I was still making art and started giving it away,” she described. “One day I went to a cocktail party and my art was all over the apartment, and a woman said ‘you need to do something with this’. I didn’t think you could make a living with it. I was just someone who likes to draw, but she helped me put together a portfolio and get an interview.”

Soon Bridges had a portfolio and a Scholarship to the Art Institute of Chicago.

“I was 29-years-old, and I was in a room with people 21-years-old, but I was absolutely driven,” she described. I stayed there six and a half years and did everything imaginable.”

She eventually graduated with a bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in fine arts and a Master’s in art history, theory and criticism. Later she earned a non-profit management degree from the University of South Florida. Eventually, Bridges went to work for the Art Institute of Chicago traveling around the southeastern United States going to national and regional events and schools looking for top art students to recruit. She married her husband, Barry Witt, 34 years ago and kept working from Chicago until the 1980s when she and her husband traveled to California, Arizona, Nevada and all over Florida in an exhaustive search to find a new, place in a warmer climate to live. In 1984 they settled in Naples and a few years later moved to Bonita Springs, while she continued to work and travel.

“I had been traveling like that for 12 years and it was May of 1999 and I decided I just didn’t want to travel as much and just wanted something here,” Bridges explained.

That’s when a friend told her about an opportunity at the Center for the Arts Bonita Springs. At first, she was apprehensive.

“They had no programming. They had no real place,” she said. “I was looking for something now and they had nothing.” But she met the board and was wowed by their passion.

“Two hours later we shook hands. I just accepted this job,” she recalled. “I thought these people are amazing, very grass roots, very exciting. These people just had a vision and they weren’t going to be deterred. This is a route I wanted to be on. It was very energizing. I believed in what they were doing and I jumped on board. I am not the sort of person that does that jump on board sort of thing, but I did it.”

Bridges admitted she knew it was a risk, but it was one she wanted to take.

“It was a risk, but I just truly felt that they cared so much and so deeply that it would not be a failure,” she stressed. “There are so few times in life that you really feel that. I jumped on that band wagon with them and I never looked back.”

One of the things she is most proud of is all the Grants she was able to secure to allow children to take classes for free or reduced fees. She came up with a formula of seeking lots of smaller Grants to accomplish big things rather than hoping for one huge pot of money.

“I packaged things and when you pool all those things together, before you know it you paid for that scholarship,” she explained. “And the same with the visual arts. They needed supplies so it is the same formula and when we created an edible garden, we did the same thing. It is work to do that, but if you have good organizational skills and your heart’s in the right place, then you have those resources you can go back to a year later and do it again. So, your life becomes that Gigantic spreadsheet.”

Shelley Anderson, a board member and interim executive director, said Bridges did so much for the center during her more than two decades there.

“She built a wonderful arts institution in Bonita that is phenomenal for a town this size, and we are all very grateful for her work,” Anderson said.

The center is now conducting a Nationwide search for Bridges replacement.

“She brought us this far and there is so much potential,” Anderson said. “She was the face for the Center of the Arts for so long.”

Being that face of the art league for so long, makes it even harder for Bridges to leave.

“It wasn’t an easy decision,” Bridges said. “I loved working with all the people. It’s a hard job and it’s a lot of hours, but it’s so tremendously rewarding. It was a difficult decision, but I still believe it was the right decision for me.”

In early 2020 she met with the board to make retirement plans.

“It was pre-pandemic when the thought first crossed my mind,” she related. “I thought it was time to think about that. It might be time to pass the baton, I felt we were in a really good place.”

Then things changed.

“The Pandemic hit and I thought ‘oh I can’t go now. “We were worried about what would happen,” Bridges recalled.

So, she stayed on and secured new grants that allowed her to send staff home with a pay cut, but not lose their jobs.

“Your staff is the backbone and the nuts and bolts of what makes your organization run,” she explained. “Your staff is there day to day. They are in the trenches. They are front and center for everything, so if you get that core group together the last thing you want to do is lose them, so the goal was to hold on to as any of them as you could.”

As the Pandemic ended, Bridges was back to thinking about retirement.

“The art center is at a good place now,” she stressed.

With the center back on track and successful, Bridges felt comfortable turning over the reins. Now she is looking forward to a retirement that mixes work and pleasure. She plans to do some consulting for non-profits that need her help, but the rest of the time she is leaving for fun.

“I am going to relax a little,” she stressed. “I do have some traveling scheduled.”

Bridges has trips planned to Italy, France and Greece. She has a bucket list that includes trips to Africa, Iceland and Spain.

“I don’t mind doing some of the things I have done before,” Bridges said. “I don’t mind helping some of the other non-profits, but I also want to do things I have never done before. I have my owner personal bucket list.”

