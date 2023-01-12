Susan Bridges retires from Centers for the Arts Bonita Springs

When Susan Bridges took the reins of Center for the Arts Bonita Springs in 1999 the organization was in an older temporary location with little more than big dreams. Since then, she has steered the way to a Booming non-profit business with two modern campuses, a plethora of scholarships, top art, music and theater classes and more. Now with everything moving successfully forward, the 74-year-old has retired.

Andrea Stetson

