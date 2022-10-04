Survival of the Fitted: Why do some golf-shirt brands have staying power? | Golf News and Tour Information

For Peter Millar, the new structure and cash infusion from Winona Capital—and Winona’s blessing to bolster the sales and design teams with Talent on the sidelines despite the cratered economy—helped it Survive a crisis that took out hundreds of undercapitalized or overextended companies. The brand’s attention to detail and real-world evangelists kept sales growing. Jim Gold was Neiman Marcus’ president and chief buyer in 2010, and he noticed his playing partner’s shirt during a round at Century, his home club in Suburban New York City. “I asked what kind it was, and he didn’t know, so I checked the inside of the collar,” says Gold, who is now the CEO of Moda Operandi, a women’s luxury fashion retailer. “I had never heard of Peter Millar, but then I saw it in a few golf shops. I asked my team to track them down, and they said they couldn’t find them—so I called the 1-800 number on the website and left a message in their general inbox that I was interested in carrying the line in our stores. When they called back, they said they thought they were getting punked.”