Surry volleyball captures the Western Division Championship

DOBSON — The Surry Community College volleyball team defeated Catawba Valley Community College, 3-1 on Thursday to capture the regular season Region 10 Western Division Championship.

The Lady Knights (22-2, 10-2) jumped out to an early lead to take the opening set, 25-13. The Lady Red Hawks rebounded to take the second set, 25-22.

Surry then took a 2-1 lead after capturing the third set, 25-16. The Lady Knights finished off the Red Hawks taking the fourth set, 25-17.

Michelle Thao (Fred T. Foard HS/Hickory, NC) led Surry offensively with 27 kills while teammate Camilla Garner (Southwest Guilford HS/High Point, NC) added 13 kills. Anna Stevens (Oak Grove HS/Kernersville, NC) dished out a game high 46 assists.

Emma Freed (Starmount HS/Jonesville, NC) recorded four service aces while PaChia Khang (Maiden HS/Hickory, NC) added three service aces.

Defensively, the Lady Knights received solid play from Stevens with 20 digs while Khang notched 16 digs and Anna Martin (South Stokes HS/Walnut Cove, NC) added 14. Coree Haywood-Parker (Southwest Guilford HS/High Point, NC) led Surry with three blocks.

Prior to the game, Surry honored five sophomores who have led the Lady Knights to an overall 47-6 record along with back-to-back Region 10 Western Division Championships.

Freed, Garner, Stevens, Thaoand Elizabeth Tilley (Davie County HS/Mocksville, NC) were recognized for their accomplishments the past two seasons.

Surry will travel to Wake Technical Community College on Friday for the Region 10 Division II volleyball tournament.

The Lady Knights earned the top seed in the Western Division and will face Bryant and Stratton College at 4:00 pm. The Winner will advance to the semifinals on Saturday.

The Region 10 tournament Winner will advance to the NJCAA National Championship on November 17-19 held at Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.