Surreal Photos, Videos Show Tiger Woods Caddying For His Son, Charlie

Tiger Woods is back on the bag for his son, Charlie, and the photos and videos of the 15-time major Champion Sporting a caddy bib will make your day.

Tiger was first spotted caddying for Charlie back in July, when the 13-year-old fired a career-low 68, helping him secure a top-five finish at the Notah Begay III Last Chance Regional. Now Charlie is teeing it up in the 12–13 division at the NB3 Junior Golf Championship, with dad looping once again.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button