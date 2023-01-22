‘Surreal’: 70 Chicago-area high school Seniors receive full-ride Scholarships through golf caddying

One day in December, high school senior Sarah Adebayo looked at two pieces of mail before her with a combination of stress and excitement.

One was a letter from Northwestern University, her dream school.

The other, a package from the Evans Scholars Foundation.

Both held important information about her future: Would she attend her top choice college? Would she receive a full-ride scholarship, lifting a huge financial burden off her single mother?

Adebayo opened the Northwestern package first to a disappointing rejection. But then she opened the Evans package.

“I was like, ‘Am I reading this right?'” Adebayo, 17, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

She had received an Evans Scholarship covering four years of tuition and housing at her choice of more than 20 colleges.

Adebayo and 21 other Chicago students worked through their high school careers as golf caddies through the Evans Scholars program at the Western Golf Association, eventually earning them full-ride scholarships.

Each summer throughout high school, the students in the program spend several weeks living with other students, working as a caddy and preparing for college entrance exams.

Of the hundreds of caddies selected for the Scholarship this year, 70 are from the Chicago area, according to the association.

Loyola Academy senior Adebayo plans to pursue a Biology major when she begins college in the fall, although she’s still deciding where she’ll go. She says she struggled with social anxiety and conversing with strangers before becoming a caddy. Now, the Chit chat comes easily.

“I was just walking along the field with the golfer, and I just thought, ‘Wow, I’ve come a long way,'” she said. “A few years ago, I was nervous, I made mistakes, and I was still learning things. … [The mistakes are] what you learn from in the future.”

For Scholarship recipient Anthony Gomez who attends John Hancock College Preparatory High School in Clearing, finding friends he calls Brothers was a bonus of the time he’s spent as a caddy.

“Everyone there, you start to build a family,” he said, adding that the group would hold potlucks in the summer to introduce each other to foods from their various cultures.

“It’s surreal,” he said of being selected for the scholarship.

The son of Mexican and Ecuadorian immigrants, 18-year-old Gomez keeps himself busy playing volleyball and basketball, helping the John Hancock College Prep basketball team to its first conference title in 20-plus years last week.

He’s awaiting his decision from Notre Dame University, where he hopes to pursue finance or data science.

“Especially in the Latino community, I want to give back and stop this financial naïvété that happens sometimes,” he said.