Surratt Paces Vols During One Round of Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate
Tennessee shot 2-under as a team during round one and sits in 10th place in the 14-team field entering round two.
Surratt—who has already captured an individual title and a top-25 finish this fall as a true freshman—is currently tied for fourth place, three strokes back from the lead. The true freshman made six birdies overall and had a bogey-free back nine to post his sixth sub-70 round of the season.
In addition to Surratt’s steady round, redshirt junior Jake Hall fired an eagle and three birdies to post a 1-under 71. Hall is currently tied for 25th place.
Redshirt junior Bryce Lewis is just two strokes back from Hall, having carded a 1-over during round one. Lewis is tied for 45th place.
Evan Woosley-Reed gave the Vols its final counting round of the day on Friday. The true freshman shot 2-over in his Collegiate debut and sits tied for 50th place.
Redshirt freshman Lance Simpson shot 3-over on Friday and currently is tied for 58th place.
Individual Scores
T4. Caleb Surratt-4
T25. Jake Hall-1
T45. Bryce Lewis+1
T50. Evan Woosley-Reed+2
T58. Lance Simpson+3
Team Leaderboard
T1. Georgia Tech, -12
T1. Clemson, -12
3. Pepperdine, -9
T4. Stanford, -8
T4. Alabama, -8
6. Washington, -6
7. Georgia Tech (B), -5
T8. Wake Forest, -4
T8. Virginia, -4
10. Tennessee, -2
T11. USC, +2
T11. East Tennessee State, +2
13. Duke, +3
14. Texas A&M, +11