Surratt Paces Vols During One Round of Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate

Caleb Surratt

A 3-under outing fromled the way for Tennessee Friday as the Vols competed in round one of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

Tennessee shot 2-under as a team during round one and sits in 10th place in the 14-team field entering round two.

Surratt—who has already captured an individual title and a top-25 finish this fall as a true freshman—is currently tied for fourth place, three strokes back from the lead. The true freshman made six birdies overall and had a bogey-free back nine to post his sixth sub-70 round of the season.

In addition to Surratt’s steady round, redshirt junior Jake Hall fired an eagle and three birdies to post a 1-under 71. Hall is currently tied for 25th place.

Redshirt junior Bryce Lewis is just two strokes back from Hall, having carded a 1-over during round one. Lewis is tied for 45th place.

Evan Woosley-Reed gave the Vols its final counting round of the day on Friday. The true freshman shot 2-over in his Collegiate debut and sits tied for 50th place.

Redshirt freshman Lance Simpson shot 3-over on Friday and currently is tied for 58th place.

Individual Scores

T4. Caleb Surratt -4

T25. Jake Hall -1

T45. Bryce Lewis +1

T50. Evan Woosley-Reed +2

T58. Lance Simpson +3

Team Leaderboard

T1. Georgia Tech, -12

T1. Clemson, -12

3. Pepperdine, -9

T4. Stanford, -8

T4. Alabama, -8

6. Washington, -6

7. Georgia Tech (B), -5

T8. Wake Forest, -4

T8. Virginia, -4

10. Tennessee, -2

T11. USC, +2

T11. East Tennessee State, +2

13. Duke, +3

14. Texas A&M, +11