Surprising UNC basketball player starting to climb NBA draft boards

We are just a few games into the 2022-23 college basketball season and still have a long way to go before we hit the NCAA Tournament. But the future of some of these players is still in the spotlight.

With the 2023 NBA Draft taking place next June, the next few months will give players the chance to improve their stock and climb draft boards.

Earlier this week, ESPN released its updated big board after the Champions Classic and three Tar Heels made the list including a surprising player. Caleb Love led the way at No. 43 but behind him was freshman Seth Trimble who has climbed to No. 73 overall.

The Wisconsin native checks in for the first time on ESPN’s draft board and while he’s in his 70’s, it’s interesting to see him included.

Trimble has played in all three games so far, averaging 14 minutes per game so far. While he’s only scored 3.7 points per game, it’s been his defense that has earned him more playing time and in the good graces of Hubert Davis.

It’s very hard to say if Trimble will leave after one year, but if his stock continues to climb and his game gets better offensively, there’s a slight chance that could happen.

Graduate transfer Pete Nance was ranked No. 82 is the list for the Tar Heels.

