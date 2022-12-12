Surprising Trade Details About 76ers’ Tobias Harris

The 2022-23 NBA season has been an up-and-down affair for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are currently 13-12 on the season, as they have had to navigate some injury woes for key players in their rotation.

The trio of James Harden, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey have only played six games and 135 minutes on the court together. All three have missed so many games that they don’t currently qualify for any statistical leaderboards, as Embiid has played in 17 games, Maxey 15 and Harden only 11.

The most consistent player for Doc River so far this season with his Big 3 battling injuries has been Tobias Harris. Harris seemed to have the toughest time adjusting to Harden’s arrival last season as he saw his opportunities on offense decrease, becoming more of a spot-up shooter.

Thus far this season, he has thrived despite his shot attempts decreasing again. Harris is averaging 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals in 34.5 minutes per game. He has a tidy shooting split of .477/.411/.841, as he is in the midst of the most efficient season of his career.

That is an impressive achievement as it shows that Harris is adaptable to any situation that he is put into. However, given the current state of the team, there have been some rumors surrounding Harris.

Over at The Philadelphia Inquirer, Keith Pompey did a mailbag and Harris’ was one of the topics. Someone asked about his trade market and Pompey provided an in-depth answer as Harris’ contract is the biggest obstacle in any negotiations involving him.

“Tobias Harris would be a great trade chip to acquire a better fit. However, the Sixers would have to find a team willing to give back value for what is a little less than two years and $79.6 million remaining on the five-year $180 million contract he signed July 10, 2019. Harris’ contract is probably the reason the often-shopped forward is still on the roster. It’s a contract that could be easier to unload next season while he’s in the final year.

But we’ll continue to hear Harris’ name mentioned in potential trade discussions, and that only makes sense. He would be a solid pickup for a team that thinks adding another scoring threat would make it a Championship contender. The question, however, is if any team would be willing to take on his lofty salary, knowing that he’s in line to make $39.2 million next season? But the way Harris has looked lately, I wouldn’t trade him.”

While some people would like to see Harris moved to upgrade the roster, it is fair to ask if trading him would truly help the team. While he isn’t regarded as the strongest defender, there is a lot that he brings to the table to like.

He has seamlessly adjusted to becoming the fourth option on offense behind Embiid, Harden and Maxey without any complaints. As mentioned earlier, he has been their most consistent performer this season; where would the 76ers be this season without him in the mix?

But, given how well he is playing, there could very well be a market for him. Harris could be used to help match salary in a sizable deal, but the 76ers aren’t going to just give him away to make a deal. They are going to want to get something of real value in return for him even with his contract being a hurdle.