Surprise Addition to Wizards Injury Report

Just when the Wizards were decreasing the number of players on the injury report list, they are back to being shorthanded tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Wizards forward Deni Avdija was listed as questionable earlier and is now out with lower back soreness. Avdija is the type that will play through thick and thin, especially since he was proud to be one of five players in the NBA to play in all 82 games last season. They extended that to playing in 114 consecutive games if you add this season.

With the injury, his streak will now come to an end. This is the first game Avdija has missed since his rookie year.

Related: Deni Avdija is Coming Into His Own

In Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, Avdija recorded 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and one block for his fourth double-double this season. Avdija has now collected a double-double in two of his last three games. His four double-doubles this season are a career high.

Related: Deni Avdija is Making A Difference And Continues To Move Toward His Full Potential

Delon Wright continues to be out with a hamstring injury. However, he is slated to return to the court soon. Kristaps Porzingis is out again Tonight with a non-Covid illness. Porzingis was also out against the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

Related: One Of The Wizards Big Three Still A Game Time Decision

If there is some light at the end of the tunnel, the Wizards will get Rui Hachimura back against the Jazz. This will be his first game back since going out on Nov. 18.