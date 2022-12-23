Surprise Addition to Wizards Injury Report

Just when the Wizards were decreasing the number of players on the injury report list, they are back to being shorthanded tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Wizards forward Deni Avdija was listed as questionable earlier and is now out with lower back soreness. Avdija is the type that will play through thick and thin, especially since he was proud to be one of five players in the NBA to play in all 82 games last season. They extended that to playing in 114 consecutive games if you add this season.

