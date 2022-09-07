Surgery ‘went well’ for Bloomington freshman Paralyzed during ‘normal play’ in football game

A Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader underwent further surgery Tuesday for injuries suffered while playing in a freshman football game late last week that has left him paralyzed.

Ethan Glynn became Paralyzed from the shoulders down from a “severe neck and spinal cord injury” that occurred Friday during a tackle while playing a home game against Chaska, according to a CaringBridge website posting made on behalf of his family.

Ethan is being treated at HCMC, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

“Today, Ethan’s surgery went well,” read the latest CaringBridge update from parents Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn. “He is back in his room recovering. The plan is he will rest the remainder of the day. Tomorrow, speech will come and visit him. They hope to get him set up with a communication board to make conversations possible since he is still on the ventilator.”

Ethan previously underwent a 7½-hour operation to “remove and fix vertebrae in his neck,” read an earlier update.

A close friend of the 15-year-old’s parents said Ethan’s father was at the game and explained that the injury occurred during “a normal play,” with Ethan playing defensive back.

“He got low, and the other guy got low,” said John Frein, who spoke with Ethan’s father Monday night. “It was just a weird angle. It looked harmless. … The stars aligned just right for that to happen.”

Frein, who coached a Younger Ethan in baseball, added that a long road of recovery is ahead.

“He’s a strong-willed kid, a fierce competitor,” Frein said. “They will say, ‘I will win. I will beat this.’ “

Support from the community has poured in on behalf of Ethan and his family. An authorized online fundraising campaign has raised more than $98,000 as of late Tuesday afternoon from hundreds of donors.

“We’re so grateful for all of the support from friends and family and the community,” read a joint statement released Monday by Glynn’s parents, Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn. “It fills our hearts to know how many people care about Ethan. We know Ethan is a fighter and in good hands. Thank you.”

Ethan also plays baseball and hockey. Minnesota Wild Spokesman Aaron Sickman said the team has reached out to the family, and “we will definitely do something [to support Ethan]whenever the family is comfortable.” A family representative said the Minnesota Vikings are also looking for ways to help the family.

Rick Kaufman, Spokesman for the Bloomington School District, said in a statement sent Tuesday to the Star Tribune, “This was a Sudden and tragic incident that has impacted so many people. In response, Jefferson High School and district staff have reached out to the family, and other close contacts to support in any way possible. Today, Jefferson and district counselors are providing direct support to any student impacted by the incident.

“The football teams will gather after school to process the incident and meet with coaches and our counseling teams, all who have significant experience and training in traumatic events.”

In a message to students and their families and school staff, Jefferson Principal Jaysen Anderson, said: “Words alone cannot express the struggle we are all dealing with. Words alone cannot express the Sympathy and support we share with Ethan and his family. We encourage all impacted to speak and share openly. That is where the emotional healing will begin.”