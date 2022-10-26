Surati for Performing Arts heads to the Big Apple; music, comedy, and more in Hudson County

Surati for Performing Arts takes musical to NYC

Surati for Performing Arts will be presenting the Off-Broadway Premiere of Rimli Roy’s Ramaavan, the story of Prince Ram and King Ravan, based on the ancient Indian literary text, “The Ramayana,” from Nov. 2 Thu Nov. 6 with a total of seven performances at the American Theater of Actors, also known as the Cullum Theatre, on 314 W 54th St. in Times Square.

With an international cast including Caucasians, African Americans, LatinX, and South Asians; the concept, script, costumes, and music are all original and were workshopped and performed in 2019 in Jersey City and Hoboken.

For Ramaavan, the story is told through verse, classical, folk, and experimental Indian dance and music, along with genres of musical theater, opera, contemporary, jazz, ballet, and modern dance.

For showtimes and tickets, go to https://www.suratifpa.org/ramaavan.html#/.

New book talks about history of Hoboken’s teachers

The Hoboken Historical Museum is celebrating the release of “They Taught Us Well: Recollections of the Teachers of Hoboken” by William H. Miller and Vincent Cassesa on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 4 pm Miller and Cassesa have both been guests on past episodes of Hoboken Talks.

The book, which is being published by The Hoboken Historical Museum and designed by McKevin Shaughnessy, talks about some of Hoboken’s most memorable educators, goes back as far as the mid-1940s and covers most of the 1950s onward.

The event is free, and the authors will be present with books available for purchase. The Hoboken Historical Museum is located at 1301 Hudson St., Hoboken.

Film screening at Five Corners Library

The Five Corners Branch of the Jersey City Library will be screening the documentary “Portraits of Mosquito Press,” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 5 pm in Honor of Filipino History Month. The documentary film follows the struggle for freedom of Mosquito Press during the reign of dictator Ferdinand Marcos in the Philippines.

Following this, there will also be a screening of the film “Katips,” the 2021 Filipino period musical drama film written and directed by Vincent M. Tanada. The screening is Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 am to noon, followed by a second screening from 1 to 3 pm Tickets can be found online on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3N9oe8c.

The Five Corners Branch of the Jersey City Library is located at 678 Newark Ave., Jersey City.

Hudson County Singer/Songwriter Night at Brennan’s

Local Musicians and singer/songwriters will be Gathering at the William J. Brennan Court House on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 7 to 9:30 pm The show will include performances by Tom Barrett, James Calleo, and Sean Kiely.

Light fare will be served during the show. Admission is $20 and tickets can be found on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3sypsQZ. The William J. Brennan Court House is located at 583 Newark Ave., Jersey City.

Hear the untold stories of storied people

In Full Color is partnering with Storytelling Arts on Saturday Nov. 5, with a project featuring story Keepers and storytellers of New Jersey and will include the untold stories that define and contextualize their lives.

The event takes place at 6 pm and features 10 artists including Rukiya Bluford and Pamela Roundtree of Jersey City; Crystal Hines and Jun King of Trenton; Ronald Ritzie and Chris Rodriguez of Morristown; Boris Franklin and Clifton Smith of New Brunswick; and Alisha Collins of Irvington.

The event will include stories, poetry, music, dance and visual art, and will take place at Grassroots Community Space, 54 Coles St., Jersey City.

IFC Comedy Returns to Pet Shop in JC

In Full Color’s Comedy series Returns on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 8 pm at Pet Shop in Jersey City. The show includes local favorite Fran Castro taking the stage. IFC’s Nancy Méndez-Booth will also make her Comedy debut along with two new Comics joining the show, Neha Kallianpurkar and Erin Ford. All are welcome to share during the event’s open mic, with sign up taking place at 7:45 pm

Drinks and vegetarian/vegan food are available at the venue, along with a wine bar in the basement of Pet Shop Bar, 193 Newark Ave., Jersey City. While the show is free, donations are encouraged.