Support Make.Shift Art Space at ‘Arts for All Ages’ Award Ceremony and Fundraising Gala

Submitted by Make.Shift Art Space

Make.Shift Art Space is holding its first award ceremony and fundraising Gala on January 21st, 2023. Arts for All Ages will include a dinner, live music, Speeches from Make.Shift staff and board and the announcement of this year’s Winner of the Arts for All Ages Award. The Arts for All Ages Award will recognize someone who works to increase access to arts and music for people of all ages in Whatcom and/or Skagit County.

The event will be held from 7 to 9 pm at the Whatcom Museum in the Rotunda Room at the Old Courthouse. Optional Tours of Make.Shift and KZAX can be scheduled before the event when guests RSVP. Tickets are free for early RSVPs and $25 for anyone who registers after December 1st, 2022. In Celebration of creating the Tomorrow we want to see, this year’s theme is Retro Futurism; on-theme outfits are encouraged but not required. You can learn more about the event and reserve tickets at makeshiftartspace.org/arts-for-all-ages.

“Creating a safe and accessible scene is a community effort,” said Jessyca Murphy, Executive Director at Make.Shift, “We want to Honor all the other people in our community who support Make.Shift’s mission of creating all-ages spaces for arts and music, whether that’s at Make.Shift or anywhere else.”

Make.Shift Art Space is the longest-standing all-ages venue in Bellingham. The nonprofit art space has been at 306 Flora Street in Bellingham’s downtown arts district since 2011. In recent years, with their revamped workshop series, Make.Shift has expanded its efforts to create an Intergenerational learning community focused on arts and music education.

“There was a vacuum left by the dissolution of the What’s Up Awards,” said Sarah Kindl, Make.Shift board member, “We wanted to make an effort to fill that gap and create an event where people can talk about local art and music and reflect on the previous year’s successes.”

Make.Shift Art Space is a 501(c)3 nonprofit art space dedicated to providing a space for all-ages art and music in Bellingham. Make.Shift empowers, supports, and creates opportunities for local and emerging artists and musicians via its gallery, venue, workshops, studio spaces, and community radio station, KZAX 94.9. You can learn more about Make.Shift at makeshiftartspace.org.