Support Local Authors This Weekend

Write On Hosted its book fair for the first time in 2021. File photo by Grace Johnson.

Write On, Door County will host its second Door County Author and Book Fair on Oct. 1, 10 am – 3 pm. The free, family-friendly event will take place outdoors under a large canopy tent, where authors and attendees will be protected in the event of inclement weather.

The fair welcomes 34 authors and creatives writing in children’s literature, fiction, nonfiction, poetry and playwriting, along with a local literary review.

Each author will have books available for purchase. Not all will be able to accept credit cards, however, so attendees are encouraged to take cash or checks. The afternoon also includes author readings and conversations. Find more details at writeondoorcounty.org.

Author Presentations

This schedule is subject to change.

10:30 am: Fiction reading and discussion with Val Clarizio, Judy DuCharme, Holly Erskine, Jane Hensge and Carla Luna

11:30 am: Poetry reading and discussion with Tom and Ethel Davis, Heidi Ling, Barb Loeb and Mike Orlock, the current Door County poet laureate

12:30 p.m.: Poetry-writing activity with Barb Loeb

1 p.m.: Nonfiction reading and discussion with Winnie Bird, Carol Hoffman, Marggie Moertl and Judy Ritter

2 p.m.: Playwright reading and discussion with Phyllis Zatlin, LaurA! Force Scruggs and Tim Toepel