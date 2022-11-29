Support local arts • Chico News & Review

Below is a regularly updated list of artists, venues, producers, promoters, owners/employees of arts-connected businesses, and customers/patrons who support a Chico News & Review proposal for an arts-coverage Collaboration with North State Public Radio

If you have an interest in the health of local arts & culture and would like to lend your name in support, read this note to the arts community, and this letter to be sent to NSPR, then send us an email (to the contact info provided in the first note).

Supporters:

El Rey Theatre – downtown Chico multi-use concert hall

Legacy Stage – Chico Theater Troupe

Chico Art Center – Chico gallery/art school

Martin Chavira – Blue Room Theatre, president of the board

Saxe of Thomas – 1078 Gallery board member, Slow Theater co-founder

Lisa Freeman-Wood – President Chico Art Center

Marc Edson – Executive Director Chico Theater Co.

Denver Latimer – lawyer, co-founder Blue Room Theatre, co-founder Slow Theatre, actor, director, writer

Judy Clemens – Executive Director Theater on the Ridge

Jerry Miller – Artistic Director Theater on the Ridge, actor, writer, director

Erin Horst – Chico State Theater instructor, President/Co-founder Legacy Stage, actor, director

Mandie Burson -Kinetics Academy of Dance & Gymnastics owner/director

Heather McCafferty –Cultural Facilities Curator, City of Oroville Museums

Rachel Skokowski – director Janet Turner Print Museum

Erin Banwell – owner/co-founder Idea Fabrication Labs Chico

Ginny Crawford – Janet Turner Print Museum board member

Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) – Chico affordable housing nonprofit

Dolores Mitchell – Retired Chico State arts professor, co-founder Chico Visual Arts Collective/Chico Art Festival, painter

Daniel Donnelly – Butte College Digital Art & Design/ARTS Instructor; manager Butte College Create Space Maker Lab; Chico Art Center board member; artist

Muir Hughes – co-owner Chico Bookstore, co-founder Chikoko fashion/arts collective, artist

Charlie & Michelle Barrett – Owners Secret Trail Brewing Co.

Matt Houghton – 1078 Gallery Music Director, musician (Cat Depot)

Robert Speer – Retired journalist, former Editor Chico News & Review

Sandy Buckman – Outreach Coordinator Inspire School of Art & Sciences

Becky Brown – Principal/Superintendent Inspire School of Arts & Sciences, musician, Writer

Brandon Squyres – owner Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue; musician (Amarok, Cold Blue Mountain)

Sarah Schlobohm – owner Momona Noodle + Bao, Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue

Michael Lee – owner Momona Noodle + Bao, Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue, musician (Surrogate)

Ann Schwab – downtown business owner, former Mayor of Chico

Ryan Heimlich – Butte College – Director of Instrumental Music, Woodwinds, Music Theory, musician

Rob Davidson – Chico State English Literature Professor, musician, author, Board President for KZFR

Peter Berkow – public television producer, writer, musician

Steve Metzger – Retired Chico State English instructor, author, musician

Aye Jay Morano – illustrator, painter

Jake Sprecher – founder/promoter Valley Fever Music Fest, musician, KZFR radio programmer

Dave Elke – Butte College music/recording arts instructor, musician

April Jensen – owner Dream Makers salon

Nancy Park – Chico Housing Action Team board member

Rick Anderson – owner/promoter Chico Concerts, former GM KZFR radio

Ray Lager — Friends of the Arts

Jason Cassidy – CN&R editor, former arts editor. musician, music promoter

Donnie & Kim Lieberman – president Sunseri Construction

Brooks Thorlaksson – Retired Chico State English Professor

Steve Watson – Chico arts supporter

Sheryl Sanchez – owner Heavenly Herbs and Acupuncture

From Tim Gius – co-owner Pageant Theatre

Laura Askim – Chico State Biologist Interpreter, Geographical Information Center, North State Planning and Development Collective

Bruce McLean – Chico arts supporter

Willow Dejesus – Occupational therapist

Mark Kernes – Oroville arts supporter

Jim Johnson – Chico arts supporter

Mary Johnson – Chico arts supporter

Bill Mash – journalist/founder of Without a Roof; KZFR radio personality, Writer

Gail Compton – business process analyst

Diane Suzuki – World Music programmer KZFR community radio

Alec Binyon – entrepreneur, small business owner, former Chico News & Review sales manager

Robin Indar – owner/artist Indar Mosaics, musician (Tite Nauts, Severance Package)

Ken Pordes – concert photographer

Dillon Collins – comedian, event promoter, Foodie of Chico

Fox E. Jeff – founder/owner Get Foxy Productions and We Play in Chico, co-founder Chico ART Collective, musician, promoter, videographer

Michael Bone – musician, painter

Kevin Killion – musician (Smokey the Groove), sound engineer

Molly Paul – musician

Steve Cook – musician

Robert Karch – musician

Sandra Flake – Chico arts supporter

Chris Guenter – Retired Chico State arts professor, former Chico Arts Commissioner Chair, artist

Hypnotique Productions – cabaret, drag & burlesque Productions

Sandy Lynne – PR & Communications Specialist, events planner/promoter, storyteller, writer, actor, drag/burlesque performer

Kiersten Gama – ballerina, choreographer, burlesque performer

Kelsi Judge – owner/founder Hypnotique Productions, dancer, vocalist, Comedian

Shari Maxon Hopper – Chico artist

David Hopper – Chico artist

Tatton White – co-owner Camina Bakery, local musician

Kenneth Curran – co-owner Camina Bakery