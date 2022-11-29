Support local arts • Chico News & Review
Below is a regularly updated list of artists, venues, producers, promoters, owners/employees of arts-connected businesses, and customers/patrons who support a Chico News & Review proposal for an arts-coverage Collaboration with North State Public Radio
If you have an interest in the health of local arts & culture and would like to lend your name in support, read this note to the arts community, and this letter to be sent to NSPR, then send us an email (to the contact info provided in the first note).
Supporters:
El Rey Theatre – downtown Chico multi-use concert hall
Legacy Stage – Chico Theater Troupe
Chico Art Center – Chico gallery/art school
Martin Chavira – Blue Room Theatre, president of the board
Saxe of Thomas – 1078 Gallery board member, Slow Theater co-founder
Lisa Freeman-Wood – President Chico Art Center
Marc Edson – Executive Director Chico Theater Co.
Denver Latimer – lawyer, co-founder Blue Room Theatre, co-founder Slow Theatre, actor, director, writer
Judy Clemens – Executive Director Theater on the Ridge
Jerry Miller – Artistic Director Theater on the Ridge, actor, writer, director
Erin Horst – Chico State Theater instructor, President/Co-founder Legacy Stage, actor, director
Mandie Burson -Kinetics Academy of Dance & Gymnastics owner/director
Heather McCafferty –Cultural Facilities Curator, City of Oroville Museums
Rachel Skokowski – director Janet Turner Print Museum
Erin Banwell – owner/co-founder Idea Fabrication Labs Chico
Ginny Crawford – Janet Turner Print Museum board member
Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP) – Chico affordable housing nonprofit
Dolores Mitchell – Retired Chico State arts professor, co-founder Chico Visual Arts Collective/Chico Art Festival, painter
Daniel Donnelly – Butte College Digital Art & Design/ARTS Instructor; manager Butte College Create Space Maker Lab; Chico Art Center board member; artist
Muir Hughes – co-owner Chico Bookstore, co-founder Chikoko fashion/arts collective, artist
Charlie & Michelle Barrett – Owners Secret Trail Brewing Co.
Matt Houghton – 1078 Gallery Music Director, musician (Cat Depot)
Robert Speer – Retired journalist, former Editor Chico News & Review
Sandy Buckman – Outreach Coordinator Inspire School of Art & Sciences
Becky Brown – Principal/Superintendent Inspire School of Arts & Sciences, musician, Writer
Brandon Squyres – owner Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue; musician (Amarok, Cold Blue Mountain)
Sarah Schlobohm – owner Momona Noodle + Bao, Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue
Michael Lee – owner Momona Noodle + Bao, Naked Lounge coffee house/music venue, musician (Surrogate)
Ann Schwab – downtown business owner, former Mayor of Chico
Ryan Heimlich – Butte College – Director of Instrumental Music, Woodwinds, Music Theory, musician
Rob Davidson – Chico State English Literature Professor, musician, author, Board President for KZFR
Peter Berkow – public television producer, writer, musician
Steve Metzger – Retired Chico State English instructor, author, musician
Aye Jay Morano – illustrator, painter
Jake Sprecher – founder/promoter Valley Fever Music Fest, musician, KZFR radio programmer
Dave Elke – Butte College music/recording arts instructor, musician
April Jensen – owner Dream Makers salon
Nancy Park – Chico Housing Action Team board member
Rick Anderson – owner/promoter Chico Concerts, former GM KZFR radio
Ray Lager — Friends of the Arts
Jason Cassidy – CN&R editor, former arts editor. musician, music promoter
Donnie & Kim Lieberman – president Sunseri Construction
Brooks Thorlaksson – Retired Chico State English Professor
Steve Watson – Chico arts supporter
Sheryl Sanchez – owner Heavenly Herbs and Acupuncture
From Tim Gius – co-owner Pageant Theatre
Laura Askim – Chico State Biologist Interpreter, Geographical Information Center, North State Planning and Development Collective
Bruce McLean – Chico arts supporter
Willow Dejesus – Occupational therapist
Mark Kernes – Oroville arts supporter
Jim Johnson – Chico arts supporter
Mary Johnson – Chico arts supporter
Bill Mash – journalist/founder of Without a Roof; KZFR radio personality, Writer
Gail Compton – business process analyst
Diane Suzuki – World Music programmer KZFR community radio
Alec Binyon – entrepreneur, small business owner, former Chico News & Review sales manager
Robin Indar – owner/artist Indar Mosaics, musician (Tite Nauts, Severance Package)
Ken Pordes – concert photographer
Dillon Collins – comedian, event promoter, Foodie of Chico
Fox E. Jeff – founder/owner Get Foxy Productions and We Play in Chico, co-founder Chico ART Collective, musician, promoter, videographer
Michael Bone – musician, painter
Kevin Killion – musician (Smokey the Groove), sound engineer
Molly Paul – musician
Steve Cook – musician
Robert Karch – musician
Sandra Flake – Chico arts supporter
Chris Guenter – Retired Chico State arts professor, former Chico Arts Commissioner Chair, artist
Hypnotique Productions – cabaret, drag & burlesque Productions
Sandy Lynne – PR & Communications Specialist, events planner/promoter, storyteller, writer, actor, drag/burlesque performer
Kiersten Gama – ballerina, choreographer, burlesque performer
Kelsi Judge – owner/founder Hypnotique Productions, dancer, vocalist, Comedian
Shari Maxon Hopper – Chico artist
David Hopper – Chico artist
Tatton White – co-owner Camina Bakery, local musician
Kenneth Curran – co-owner Camina Bakery