Support local artists at the 22nd Annual Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour

PORTSMOUTH — In their 22ndn.d year of offering visitors a glimpse into the lives and homes of artists, this is the original artist studio tour on the Seacoast, showing the work of world class artists. They are opening their Studios once again, being respectful of following Covid-19 best practices, to allow visitors to meet the artists, see artwork that is unparalleled, and perhaps even start a little holiday shopping.

Celebrating the 22nd year of this unique tour, they are pleased to say that all Studios will be open to visitors this year for in person visits on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 am to 5 pm Individual studio guidelines may vary, but social distancing and masks are encouraged. Please, continue to consult the website for up to the minute details and last minute changes.

Encaustic painting by Emma Ashby

“This tour has become one of the season’s traditions for artist and visitors alike and we expect to have a great turn-out at all our studios.” says Maureen Mills, Potter and founding member of the Portsmouth Holiday Arts Tour. Featuring world class artists, PHAT offers a wide variety of work available for sale just in time for the holiday season. Including glass, clay, printmaking, jewelry, encaustic, Collage and blacksmithing, this tour is sure to provide something of interest to everyone.

