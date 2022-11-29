Support Giving Tuesday – Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

DPAA’s driving purpose is to inspire as many people as possible to fall in love with the arts. Our programs engage, cultivate, and enhance the lives of Residents in our Miami Valley community, especially young children.

Your contribution is Giving Tuesday puts instruments into the hands of budding musicians, opens the stage for aspiring dancers, and helps the next generation of opera stars find their voice. Your generosity inspires thousands of youth through meaningful, life-changing arts experiences. Your gift goes a long way for Talented children who—without DPAA—might never experience the power of the Performing arts!