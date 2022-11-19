Support for Auburn Area Schools, Parks, Youth, and the Arts in Newly Passed King County Budget

The King County Council on Tuesday unanimously approved King County’s 2023-2024 budget. As part of this budget, organizations in the Auburn area will receive funds to support a new pre-apprenticeship pilot program in the Auburn School District, the Algona city park, youth programs through the Auburn Valley YMCA, and the Rehabilitation of the Auburn Avenue Theater .

“I am pleased that I was able to secure funding to support both established and new projects in the Auburn area,” said Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer, who represents Auburn and Algona on the King County Council. “These funds will provide options for our students to succeed post-high school, enhance the open spaces in Algona, keep our youth engaged in extracurricular activities and off the streets, and help support the creation of a vibrant arts scene in downtown Auburn.”

As part of the 2023-2024 budget, Councilmember von Reichbauer advocated for:

$250,000 in funds for the Auburn School District to support a pilot pre-apprenticeship program. The program will provide our high school students with valuable mentorship and hands-on training in the construction trades industry that will place them in an elevated position for potential employment opportunities.

$100,000 in funds for the capital project to rehabilitate the Auburn Theater

$25,000 in funds for Algona City Park.

$25,000 for youth programs through the Auburn Valley YMCA

