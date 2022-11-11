SuperStroke’s popular putter grip line is getting a new Zenergy name

Jonathan Wall/GOLF

HOUSTON — The new name emblazoned on the aluminum butt cap lets you know SuperStroke has made some changes to its popular putter grip line. The Traxion name and old graphics? They’ve been replaced by a fresh look and the name “Zenergy.” While the Houston Open was a soft Tour launch for the new grip line, it’s already gaining momentum.

According to Arnie Cunningham, SuperStroke’s Tour rep, the Zenergy grips have received rave reviews since they were introduced to players.

The Zenergy name can be found on the aluminum weight cap. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

“Beyond the product on display, we don’t have enough for everyone’s gamer and backup putters quite yet,” Cunningham told GOLF.com. “But we have two guys who plan to use it right away in their gamer. It’s possible we could see more in the coming weeks as players get accustomed to it and test.”

For the moment, Taylor Pendrith (Flatso 1.0) and Brent Grant (Pistol Tour) are the two players in the Houston Open field who chose to make the switch to Zenergy. But with names like Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele currently playing a Traxion product, SuperStroke has the opportunity to grab some marquee grip converts in the coming months.

The back spine on the grip has been thinned out. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Similar to the release of a new club on Tour, SuperStroke likely won’t release full details on Zenergy until the beginning of 2023 — although Cunningham did confirm Zenergy is designed around different textures in the “gripping zone” — on each side of the grip — for improved feeling. The back spine was also thinned out to make it less pronounced.

Another less noticeable change will be the removal of the GT name found on the popular Traxion Pistol GT products. With Zenergy, they will simply be known as Pistol Tour, Pistol 1.0 and Pistol 2.0.

Zenergy comes in several different color options. Jonathan Wall/GOLF

Along with making refinements to the overall grip design, SuperStroke chose to add new colors and graphics, including an orange and blue offering that stood out while resting against the SuperStroke bag on the putting green at Memorial Park Golf Course.

“Some of the colors are different,” Cunningham said. “But it’s the overall changes to the grip that will get players excited.”

Are you planning an equipment overhaul in 2023? Find a fitting location near you at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf. For more on the latest gear news and information, check out our latest Fully Equipped podcast below.