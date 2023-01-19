SuperSport women score early goal

Six months before the start of the Netball World Cup in South Africa, SuperSport’s commitment to a women-led production will be tested at the Quad Series in Cape Town, beginning on Saturday.

Top teams Australia, New Zealand and England will be in SA to contest the series, which will offer a strong litmus test ahead of the World Cup.

As it will for the SuperSport production team comprised of 35 women in a variety of roles, including drivers, engineers, audio specialists, camera operators, vision controllers and riggers. Several more will form part of the content team, reflecting SuperSport’s year-long “Here for Her” campaign designed to put the spotlight on women in sport.