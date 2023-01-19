SuperSport women score early goal
Quad Series squads © Gallo Images
Six months before the start of the Netball World Cup in South Africa, SuperSport’s commitment to a women-led production will be tested at the Quad Series in Cape Town, beginning on Saturday.
Top teams Australia, New Zealand and England will be in SA to contest the series, which will offer a strong litmus test ahead of the World Cup.
As it will for the SuperSport production team comprised of 35 women in a variety of roles, including drivers, engineers, audio specialists, camera operators, vision controllers and riggers. Several more will form part of the content team, reflecting SuperSport’s year-long “Here for Her” campaign designed to put the spotlight on women in sport.
“We have a team of young, enthusiastic ladies who aspire to be the next generation of broadcast professionals,” explained Dheshnie Naidoo, Head of Production Operations for SuperSport. “They have shown grit and passion and they now have a platform to shine on with this tournament.”
With eight back-to-back fixtures, the workload will be significant, as it will be for the World Cup beginning in July.
On their rest day (January 23) they will take a timeout to attend the SA20 match at Newlands between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals.
“We are truly grateful for the support from the leadership team and the confidence they have in us delivering a successful tournament,” said Naidoo, who expects a thrilling series, all of which will be broadcast on SS Variety 4.
Netball Quad Series fixtures:
21st January
16:00 – South Africa v New Zealand
18:00 – Australia v England
22nd January
16:00 – South Africa v England
18:00 – Australia v New Zealand
24th January
16:00 – England v New Zealand
18:00 – South Africa v Australia
25th January
16:00 – 3rd & 4th Play offs