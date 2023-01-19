Superlatives For South Carolina’s 2023 Football Schedule

When looking ahead to South Carolina’s 2023 football schedule, there are plenty of intriguing matchups they’ll have to endure if they want to take another step under Shane Beamer with their final record. The Gamecocks will only play four road games, as opposed to the usual allotment of five, due to their neutral site contest against North Carolina in week one.

  • September 2: vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
  • September 9: vs. Furman
  • September 16: @ Georgia
  • September 23: vs. Mississippi State
  • September 30: @ Tennessee
  • October 14: vs. Florida
  • October 21: @ Missouri
  • October 28: @ Texas A&M
  • November 4: vs. Jacksonville State
  • November 11: vs. Vanderbilt
  • November 18: vs. Kentucky
  • Nov. 25: vs. Clemson

