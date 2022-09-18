Superb Solo goal sees Arsenal loanee up for GotM award

On his first start for League One side Ipswich Town, Tyreece John-Jules scored an excellent solo goal that has rightly been nominated for the Goal of the Month award.

The 21-year-old striker gave his side the lead in impressive style, winning the ball in line with the center circle before sitting a defender down and finishing calmly.

John-Jules’ goal for Ipswich Town on Saturday #AFC pic.twitter.com/pgOpEXwxQV — AFC LoanWatch (@AFC_Loanwatch) August 21, 2022

For a better angle of the goal, check out the Highlights package here from 0:14.

“Doing my defensive duties for the team, I’m always told to tackle from the back (of the play), and that’s what I’ve done,” John-Jules said after the game.

“I’ve managed to make some space in the box and put it in. Delighted for the team and delighted for myself as well.”

John-Jules’ biggest problem on loan in the past has been injury setbacks, so it’s perhaps no bad thing he was eased into the action rather than diving into a run of starts.

“The more games I play, the more games I start, I’ll get more physically robust and I’ll be able to last for 90 minutes,” John-Jules added.

“But I think game-by-game we’ll take it, and we’ll see how it goes.”

Ipswich won the game 3-0, with John-Jules narrowly missing out to Leif Davis for Ipswich’s Man of the Match (42.7% vs 47.3%).

John-Jules has now played 10 times for Ipswich but, in a league match, has yet to play more than the 74 minutes he got in this game. It is also the only goal he has managed to score, which is perhaps understandable given that he has only started two games since.

They did get the full 90 in their League Cup game against Colchester United. They lost 1-0.

For the Goal of the Month award, John-Jules is up against goals scored by Harry Kite (Exeter), Sean Clare (Charlton) and Dominic Gape (Wycombe).

The winner, which will be voted on by the public for the first time, will be announced on Friday 23 September at 10am.