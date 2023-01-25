Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Jan. 25)

Linn-Mar’s Tessa Casebolt (14) fights for control of a rebound with pressure from Cedar Rapids Xavier on Dec. 9. Linn-Mar is No. 2, Xavier No. 4 in this week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Jan. 24:

1. North Linn

Records: 16-0. Tri-Rivers West: 12-0.

Offensive average: 73.8. Defensive average: 33.6.

Streak: Won 16.

Previous: 1 st.

Last week: Beat Alburnett, 63-24, Friday; beat Central City, 78-33, Tuesday.

Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; at Mount Vernon, Saturday; at Maquoketa Valley, Monday.

2. Linn-Mar

Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.

Offensive average: 54.3. Defensive average: 47.6.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: 4th

Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 58-48, Friday; beat Iowa City High, 68-49, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Cedar Rapids Washington, Monday.

3. Iowa City West

Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.

Offensive average: 53.8. Defensive average: 48.4.

Streak: Lost 2.

Previous: 2nd

Last week: Lost to Linn-Mar, 58-48, Friday; lost to Waterloo West, 69-52, Tuesday.

Coming up: Iowa City High, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday.

4. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.

Offensive average: 59.1. Defensive average: 52.2.

Streak: Lost 2.

Previous: 3rd

Last week: Lost to Cedar Falls, 52-49, Friday.

Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.

5. Clear Creek Amana

Records: 12-2. Wamac West: 5-1.

Offensive average: 59.1. Defensive average: 39.6.

Streak: Won 6.

Previous: 5th

Last week: Beat Indianola, 47-34, Saturday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 68-57, Tuesday.

Coming up: Benton Community, Friday; Center Point-Urbana, Tuesday.

6. Benton Community

Records: 15-2. Wamac West: 6-1.

Offensive average: 53.3. Defensive average: 38.5.

Streak: Won 6.

Previous: 7th

Last week: Beat South Tama, 67-12, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 60-45, Saturday; beat Williamsburg, 62-47, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday.

7. Decorah

Records: 15-2. Northeast Iowa: 7-0.

Offensive average: 62.5. Defensive average: 42.6.

Streak: Won 8.

Previous: 8th

Last week: Beat Crestwood, 71-38, Friday; beat Denver, 71-54, Tuesday.

Coming up: New Hampton, Friday; Independence, Tuesday.

8. Solon

Records: 15-2. Wamac East: 5-0.

Offensive average: 56.9. Defensive average: 41.1.

Streak: Won 1.

Previous: 6th

Last week: Beat Independence, 59-23, Friday; lost to North Polk, 58-44, Saturday; beat Marion, 58-49, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Iowa City Regina, Saturday; West Delaware, Tuesday.

9. Cascade

Records: 15-1. River Valley North: 10-0.

Offensive average: 53.5. Defensive average: 39.1.

Streak: Won 7.

Previous: 10th

Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 62-58 (OT), Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 52-49, Saturday; beat Camanche, 52-23, Tuesday.

Coming up: Monticello, Friday; Anamosa, Tuesday.

10. Iowa City Liberty

Records: 9 to 6. MVC: 7-2.

Offensive average: 53.6. Defensive average: 48.7.

Streak: Lost 1.

Previous: 9th

Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 39-25, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 68-53, Tuesday.

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday.

Dropped out

None.

Area class rankings

Class 5A: 1. Linn-Mar (11-5), 2. Iowa City West (11-5), 3. Iowa City Liberty (9-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-6), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie ( 8-8).

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-5), 2. Clear Creek Amana (12-2), 3. Decorah (15-2), 4. Marion (7-8), 5. Maquoketa (10-7).

Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (15-2), 2. Solon (15-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (9-6), 4. Mount Vernon (10-6), 5. Center Point-Urbana (10-8 ).

Class 2A: 1. Cascade (15-1), 2. Iowa City Regina (14-3), 3. East Buchanan (11-5), 4. Jesup (8-8), 5. Dyersville Beckman (9-7).

Class 1A: 1. North Linn (16-0), 2. Elkader Central (16-0), 3. Springville (13-4), 4. Montezuma (14-2), 5. Turkey Valley (13-5).

Area standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 9-1 11-4

Iowa City Liberty 7-2 9-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 11-5

Dubuque Wahlert 6-4 13-4

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-5 8-8

Dubuque Senior 4-6 8-9

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-6 7-10

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 9-0 15-1

Iowa City West 6-3 11-5

Linn-Mar 6-3 11-5

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-4 9-6

Iowa City High 2-8 3-11

Western Dubuque 1-8 2-14

Cedar Rapids Washington 1-8 1-14

Dubuque Hempstead 0-9 1-15

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Solo 5-0 15-2

Mount Vernon 3-1 10-6

Marion 2-3 7-8

West Delaware 2-3 6-12

Independence 0-5 5-11

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

Benton Community 6-1 15-2

Clear Creek Amana 5-1 12-2

Center Point-Urbana 4-3 10-8

Vinton-Shellsburg 3-3 9-6

Williamsburg 1-5 3-13

South Tama 0-6 1-16

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

Cascade 10-0 15-1

Monticello 9-1 14-4

Bellevue 7-3 10-6

Maquoketa 6-4 10-7

Dyersville Beckman 5-5 9-7

Northeast 2-8 7-9

Camanche 1-9 3-14

Anamosa 0-10 1-15

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

Iowa City Regina 9-0 15-3

Mid-Prairie 7-2 12-5

West Liberty 7-2 11-5

Wilton 3-5 7-9

West Branch 2-6 3-13

Durant 1-7 4-12

Tipton 1-8 5-13

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

y-Calamus-Wheatland 10-0 15-4

Bellevue Marquette 9-2 14-3

Lisbon 7-3 8-8

Midland 4-7 8-10

Easton Valley 3-7 4-11

Clinton Prince of Peace 2-8 4-13

North Cedar 1-9 1-16

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

y-North Linn 12-0 16-0

Springville 10-2 13-4

East Buchanan 7-5 11-5

Alburnett 6-6 10-7

Maquoketa Valley 6-6 11-8

Edgewood-Colesburg 5-7 8-10

Central City 2-10 4-16

Starmont 0-12 0-18

NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All

Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-0 11-3

Oelwein 3-1 8-7

Jesup 2-3 8-8

Union Community 1-4 3-14

Wapsie Valley 1-5 5-12

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 7-0 15-2

Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 11-4

Waukon 5-2 9-6

New Hampton 2-5 6-8

Crestwood 1-6 6-10

Charles City 0-7 0-14

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa Valley 9-4 11-5

English Valleys 8-5 12-6

Sigourney 8-5 12-7

Boil 5-8 6-12

Belle Plaine 1-12 2-15

Tri-County 1-12 2-15

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

North Mahaska 12-0 16-1

Montezuma 11-1 14-2

Lynnville-Sully 10-3 13-5

HLV 3-10 4-13

BGM 2-10 5-13

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Elkader Central 12-0 16-0

Turkey Valley 11-2 13-5

North Fayette Valley 9-3 9-5

MFL MarMac 8-4 10-6

South Winneshiek 5-7 5-11

Clayton Ridge 4-8 5-12

Lansing Kee 3-9 3-11

West Central 2-10 4-12

Postville 1-12 2-16

OTHERS All

Lone Tree 10-6

North Tama 7-9

Highland 7-10

Washington (Iowa) 6-9

Meskwaki 2-13

Hillcrest Academy 0-17

y — clinched tie for league title

