Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Jan. 25)

The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Jan. 24:
1. North Linn
Records: 16-0. Tri-Rivers West: 12-0.
Offensive average: 73.8. Defensive average: 33.6.
Streak: Won 16.
Previous: 1 st.
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 63-24, Friday; beat Central City, 78-33, Tuesday.
Coming up: East Buchanan, Friday; at Mount Vernon, Saturday; at Maquoketa Valley, Monday.
2. Linn-Mar
Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.
Offensive average: 54.3. Defensive average: 47.6.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: 4th
Last week: Beat Iowa City West, 58-48, Friday; beat Iowa City High, 68-49, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Waterloo West, Friday; Cedar Rapids Washington, Monday.
3. Iowa City West
Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.
Offensive average: 53.8. Defensive average: 48.4.
Streak: Lost 2.
Previous: 2nd
Last week: Lost to Linn-Mar, 58-48, Friday; lost to Waterloo West, 69-52, Tuesday.
Coming up: Iowa City High, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday.
4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Records: 11 to 5. MVC: 6-3.
Offensive average: 59.1. Defensive average: 52.2.
Streak: Lost 2.
Previous: 3rd
Last week: Lost to Cedar Falls, 52-49, Friday.
Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; at Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.
5. Clear Creek Amana
Records: 12-2. Wamac West: 5-1.
Offensive average: 59.1. Defensive average: 39.6.
Streak: Won 6.
Previous: 5th
Last week: Beat Indianola, 47-34, Saturday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 68-57, Tuesday.
Coming up: Benton Community, Friday; Center Point-Urbana, Tuesday.
6. Benton Community
Records: 15-2. Wamac West: 6-1.
Offensive average: 53.3. Defensive average: 38.5.
Streak: Won 6.
Previous: 7th
Last week: Beat South Tama, 67-12, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 60-45, Saturday; beat Williamsburg, 62-47, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday.
7. Decorah
Records: 15-2. Northeast Iowa: 7-0.
Offensive average: 62.5. Defensive average: 42.6.
Streak: Won 8.
Previous: 8th
Last week: Beat Crestwood, 71-38, Friday; beat Denver, 71-54, Tuesday.
Coming up: New Hampton, Friday; Independence, Tuesday.
8. Solon
Records: 15-2. Wamac East: 5-0.
Offensive average: 56.9. Defensive average: 41.1.
Streak: Won 1.
Previous: 6th
Last week: Beat Independence, 59-23, Friday; lost to North Polk, 58-44, Saturday; beat Marion, 58-49, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Iowa City Regina, Saturday; West Delaware, Tuesday.
9. Cascade
Records: 15-1. River Valley North: 10-0.
Offensive average: 53.5. Defensive average: 39.1.
Streak: Won 7.
Previous: 10th
Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 62-58 (OT), Friday; beat Iowa City Regina, 52-49, Saturday; beat Camanche, 52-23, Tuesday.
Coming up: Monticello, Friday; Anamosa, Tuesday.
10. Iowa City Liberty
Records: 9 to 6. MVC: 7-2.
Offensive average: 53.6. Defensive average: 48.7.
Streak: Lost 1.
Previous: 9th
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 39-25, Friday; lost to Cedar Falls, 68-53, Tuesday.
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday.
Dropped out
None.
Area class rankings
Class 5A: 1. Linn-Mar (11-5), 2. Iowa City West (11-5), 3. Iowa City Liberty (9-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (9-6), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie ( 8-8).
Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-5), 2. Clear Creek Amana (12-2), 3. Decorah (15-2), 4. Marion (7-8), 5. Maquoketa (10-7).
Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (15-2), 2. Solon (15-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (9-6), 4. Mount Vernon (10-6), 5. Center Point-Urbana (10-8 ).
Class 2A: 1. Cascade (15-1), 2. Iowa City Regina (14-3), 3. East Buchanan (11-5), 4. Jesup (8-8), 5. Dyersville Beckman (9-7).
Class 1A: 1. North Linn (16-0), 2. Elkader Central (16-0), 3. Springville (13-4), 4. Montezuma (14-2), 5. Turkey Valley (13-5).
Area standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 9-1 11-4
Iowa City Liberty 7-2 9-6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 11-5
Dubuque Wahlert 6-4 13-4
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-5 8-8
Dubuque Senior 4-6 8-9
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3-6 7-10
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 9-0 15-1
Iowa City West 6-3 11-5
Linn-Mar 6-3 11-5
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 5-4 9-6
Iowa City High 2-8 3-11
Western Dubuque 1-8 2-14
Cedar Rapids Washington 1-8 1-14
Dubuque Hempstead 0-9 1-15
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Solo 5-0 15-2
Mount Vernon 3-1 10-6
Marion 2-3 7-8
West Delaware 2-3 6-12
Independence 0-5 5-11
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
Benton Community 6-1 15-2
Clear Creek Amana 5-1 12-2
Center Point-Urbana 4-3 10-8
Vinton-Shellsburg 3-3 9-6
Williamsburg 1-5 3-13
South Tama 0-6 1-16
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
Cascade 10-0 15-1
Monticello 9-1 14-4
Bellevue 7-3 10-6
Maquoketa 6-4 10-7
Dyersville Beckman 5-5 9-7
Northeast 2-8 7-9
Camanche 1-9 3-14
Anamosa 0-10 1-15
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
Iowa City Regina 9-0 15-3
Mid-Prairie 7-2 12-5
West Liberty 7-2 11-5
Wilton 3-5 7-9
West Branch 2-6 3-13
Durant 1-7 4-12
Tipton 1-8 5-13
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
y-Calamus-Wheatland 10-0 15-4
Bellevue Marquette 9-2 14-3
Lisbon 7-3 8-8
Midland 4-7 8-10
Easton Valley 3-7 4-11
Clinton Prince of Peace 2-8 4-13
North Cedar 1-9 1-16
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
y-North Linn 12-0 16-0
Springville 10-2 13-4
East Buchanan 7-5 11-5
Alburnett 6-6 10-7
Maquoketa Valley 6-6 11-8
Edgewood-Colesburg 5-7 8-10
Central City 2-10 4-16
Starmont 0-12 0-18
NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All
Sumner-Fredericksburg 6-0 11-3
Oelwein 3-1 8-7
Jesup 2-3 8-8
Union Community 1-4 3-14
Wapsie Valley 1-5 5-12
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Decorah 7-0 15-2
Waverly-Shell Rock 6-1 11-4
Waukon 5-2 9-6
New Hampton 2-5 6-8
Crestwood 1-6 6-10
Charles City 0-7 0-14
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa Valley 9-4 11-5
English Valleys 8-5 12-6
Sigourney 8-5 12-7
Boil 5-8 6-12
Belle Plaine 1-12 2-15
Tri-County 1-12 2-15
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
North Mahaska 12-0 16-1
Montezuma 11-1 14-2
Lynnville-Sully 10-3 13-5
HLV 3-10 4-13
BGM 2-10 5-13
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Elkader Central 12-0 16-0
Turkey Valley 11-2 13-5
North Fayette Valley 9-3 9-5
MFL MarMac 8-4 10-6
South Winneshiek 5-7 5-11
Clayton Ridge 4-8 5-12
Lansing Kee 3-9 3-11
West Central 2-10 4-12
Postville 1-12 2-16
OTHERS All
Lone Tree 10-6
North Tama 7-9
Highland 7-10
Washington (Iowa) 6-9
Meskwaki 2-13
Hillcrest Academy 0-17
y — clinched tie for league title
