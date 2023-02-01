Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Feb. 1)

Benton Community’s Piper Nelson puts up a shot against Clear Creek Amana’s Kaylee Stratton on Dec. 20. The Bobcats jumped four spots to No. 2 in this week’s area girls basketball Super Ten. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Jan. 31:

1. North Linn

Records: 18-0. Tri-Rivers West: 14-0.

Offensive average: 72.4. Defensive average: 33.7.

Streak: Won 18.

Previous: 1 st.

Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 63-37, Friday; beat Maquoketa Valley, 60-31, Monday.

Coming up: Bellevue Marquette, Friday; at Mount Vernon, Monday.

2. Benton Community

Records: 17-2. Wamac West: 8-1.

Offensive average: 53.9. Defensive average: 39.2.

Streak: Won 8.

Previous: 6th

Last week: Beat South Tama, 67-12, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 60-45, Saturday; beat Williamsburg, 62-47, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday.

3. Decorah

Records: 17-2. Northeast Iowa: 8-0.

Offensive average: 63.4. Defensive average: 41.2.

Streak: Won 10.

Previous: 7th

Last week: Beat New Hampton, 70-36, Friday; beat Independence, 71-23, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Waukon, Friday.

4. Solo

Records: 17-2. Wamac East: 6-0.

Offensive average: 57.9. Defensive average: 41.7.

Streak: Won 3.

Previous: 8th

Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 75-44, Saturday; beat West Delaware, 58-49, Tuesday.

Coming up: Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday.

5. Linn-Mar

Records: 12 to 6. MVC: 7-4.

Offensive average: 52.9. Defensive average: 47.7.

Streak: Won 1.

Previous: 2nd

Last week: Lost to Waterloo West, 54-25, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 59-43, Monday.

Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday.

6. Iowa City West

Records: 13-5. MVC: 8-3.

Offensive average: 54.0. Defensive average: 47.6.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: 3rd

Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 49-30, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 62-53, Tuesday.

Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday.

7. Iowa City Liberty

Records: 11 to 6. MVC: 9-2.

Offensive average: 54.3. Defensive average: 49.3.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: 10th

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-61, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 53-46, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Iowa City West, Friday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday.

8. Cascade

Records: 17-1. River Valley North: 12-0.

Offensive average: 53.4. Defensive average: 38.2.

Streak: Won 9.

Previous: 9th

Last week: Beat Monticello, 42-41, Friday; beat Anamosa, 63-21, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Bellevue, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday.

9. Clear Creek Amana

Records: 12-4. Wamac West: 5-3.

Offensive average: 58.7. Defensive average: 42.9.

Streak: Lost 2.

Previous: 5th

Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 59-42, Friday; lost to Center Point-Urbana, 74-70 (OT), Tuesday.

Coming up: At South Tama, Friday; at Washington (Iowa), Saturday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday.

10. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Records: 11 to 7. MVC: 6 to 5.

Offensive average: 58.7. Defensive average: 53.5.

Streak: Lost 4.

Previous: 4th

Last week: Lost to Iowa City Liberty, 66-61, Friday; lost to Dubuque Senior, 62-49, Tuesday.

Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.

Dropped out

None.

Area class rankings

Class 5A: 1. Linn-Mar (12-6), 2. Iowa City West (13-5), 3. Iowa City Liberty (11-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson ( 8-11).

Class 4A: 1. Decorah (17-2), 2. Clear Creek Amana (12-4), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-7), 4. Marion (8-9), 5. Maquoketa (12-8).

Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (17-2), 2. Solon (17-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (10-7), 4. Mount Vernon (12-6), 5. Center Point-Urbana (12-8 ).

Class 2A: 1. Cascade (17-1), 2. Iowa City Regina (16-4), 3. East Buchanan (13-6), 4. Jesup (10-9), 5. Dyersville Beckman (9-9).

Class 1A: 1. North Linn (18-0), 2. Springville (15-4), 3. Montezuma (16-2), 4. Elkader Central (17-2), 5. Turkey Valley (14-5).

Area standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Falls 10-1 13-4

Iowa City Liberty 9-2 11-6

Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 11-7

Dubuque Wahlert 6-6 13-6

Dubuque Senior 6-6 10-9

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-6 8-10

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-7 8-11

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

y-Waterloo West 11-0 17-1

Iowa City West 8-3 13-5

Linn-Mar 7-4 12-6

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-5 10-7

Iowa City High 3-9 4-13

Western Dubuque 2-9 3-15

Cedar Rapids Washington 1-10 1-17

Dubuque Hempstead 0-11 1-17

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Solo 6-0 17-2

Mount Vernon 5-1 12-6

Marion 3-4 8-9

West Delaware 2-5 6-14

Independence 0-6 5-13

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

x-Benton Community 8-1 17-2

Center Point-Urbana 6-3 12-8

Clear Creek Amana 5-3 12-4

Vinton-Shellsburg 4-4 ​​10-7

Williamsburg 2-6 4-14

South Tama 0-8 1-18

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

y-Cascade 12-0 17-1

Monticello 10-2 15-5

Bellevue 9-3 13-6

Maquoketa 7-5 12-8

Dyersville Beckman 5-7 9-9

Northeast 3-9 8-10

Camanche 2-10 4-15

Anamosa 0-12 1-17

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

y-Iowa City Regina 10-0 16-4

Mid-Prairie 9-2 15-5

West Liberty 8-2 13-5

Wilton 3-7 7-11

Durant 2-8 6-13

West Branch 2-8 3-15

Tipton 2-9 6-14

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

x-Calamus-Wheatland 12-0 17-4

Bellevue Marquette 9-3 14-6

Lisbon 9-3 10-9

Midland 5-7 9-11

Easton Valley 4-8 5-12

Clinton Prince of Peace 2-10 4-15

North Cedar 1-11 1-18

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

x-North Linn 14-0 18-0

Springville 12-2 15-4

East Buchanan 8-6 13-6

Alburnett 7-7 11-8

Maquoketa Valley 7-7 12-9

Edgewood-Colesburg 6-8 9-11

Central City 2-12 4-18

Starmont 0-14 0-20

NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All

y-Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-0 13-4

Oelwein 5-1 10-8

Jesup 3-4 10-9

Wapsie Valley 1-6 6-14

Union Community 1-6 3-16

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 8-0 17-2

Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 12-5

Waukon 5-3 11-7

New Hampton 2-6 6-10

Crestwood 2-6 7-12

Charles City 0-8 1-16

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

x-Iowa Valley 11-4 13-5

Sigourney 10-5 14-7

English Valleys 9-6 13-7

Keota 6-9 7-13

Tri-County 1-14 3-17

Belle Plaine 1-14 2-17

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

y-North Mahaska 13-1 17-2

y-Montezuma 13-1 16-2

Lynnville-Sully 10-4 13-6

HLV 4-10 5-14

BGM 2-12 6-15

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Elkader Central 13-1 17-2

Turkey Valley 12-2 14-5

North Fayette Valley 10-3 11-6

MFL MarMac 10-4 12-6

South Winneshiek 6-9 6-13

Lansing Kee 5-10 5-12

Clayton Ridge 4-10 5-14

West Central 3-11 5-14

Postville 1-14 2-18

OTHERS All

Lone Tree 12-7

Highland 8-11

Washington (Iowa) 7-10

North Tama 7-11

Meskwaki 2-14

Hillcrest Academy 0-19

x — clinched league title

y — clinched tie for league title

Comments: [email protected]