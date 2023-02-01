Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Feb. 1)
Benton Community’s Piper Nelson puts up a shot against Clear Creek Amana’s Kaylee Stratton on Dec. 20. The Bobcats jumped four spots to No. 2 in this week’s area girls basketball Super Ten. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)
The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Jan. 31:
1. North Linn
Records: 18-0. Tri-Rivers West: 14-0.
Offensive average: 72.4. Defensive average: 33.7.
Streak: Won 18.
Previous: 1 st.
Last week: Beat East Buchanan, 63-37, Friday; beat Maquoketa Valley, 60-31, Monday.
Coming up: Bellevue Marquette, Friday; at Mount Vernon, Monday.
2. Benton Community
Records: 17-2. Wamac West: 8-1.
Offensive average: 53.9. Defensive average: 39.2.
Streak: Won 8.
Previous: 6th
Last week: Beat South Tama, 67-12, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 60-45, Saturday; beat Williamsburg, 62-47, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Clear Creek Amana, Friday; at Vinton-Shellsburg, Tuesday.
3. Decorah
Records: 17-2. Northeast Iowa: 8-0.
Offensive average: 63.4. Defensive average: 41.2.
Streak: Won 10.
Previous: 7th
Last week: Beat New Hampton, 70-36, Friday; beat Independence, 71-23, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Waukon, Friday.
4. Solo
Records: 17-2. Wamac East: 6-0.
Offensive average: 57.9. Defensive average: 41.7.
Streak: Won 3.
Previous: 8th
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 75-44, Saturday; beat West Delaware, 58-49, Tuesday.
Coming up: Mount Vernon, Friday; at Independence, Tuesday.
5. Linn-Mar
Records: 12 to 6. MVC: 7-4.
Offensive average: 52.9. Defensive average: 47.7.
Streak: Won 1.
Previous: 2nd
Last week: Lost to Waterloo West, 54-25, Friday; beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 59-43, Monday.
Coming up: At Cedar Rapids Xavier, Friday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday.
6. Iowa City West
Records: 13-5. MVC: 8-3.
Offensive average: 54.0. Defensive average: 47.6.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: 3rd
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 49-30, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 62-53, Tuesday.
Coming up: Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday.
7. Iowa City Liberty
Records: 11 to 6. MVC: 9-2.
Offensive average: 54.3. Defensive average: 49.3.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: 10th
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-61, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 53-46, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Iowa City West, Friday; Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday.
8. Cascade
Records: 17-1. River Valley North: 12-0.
Offensive average: 53.4. Defensive average: 38.2.
Streak: Won 9.
Previous: 9th
Last week: Beat Monticello, 42-41, Friday; beat Anamosa, 63-21, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Bellevue, Friday; Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday.
9. Clear Creek Amana
Records: 12-4. Wamac West: 5-3.
Offensive average: 58.7. Defensive average: 42.9.
Streak: Lost 2.
Previous: 5th
Last week: Lost to Benton Community, 59-42, Friday; lost to Center Point-Urbana, 74-70 (OT), Tuesday.
Coming up: At South Tama, Friday; at Washington (Iowa), Saturday; at Williamsburg, Tuesday.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Records: 11 to 7. MVC: 6 to 5.
Offensive average: 58.7. Defensive average: 53.5.
Streak: Lost 4.
Previous: 4th
Last week: Lost to Iowa City Liberty, 66-61, Friday; lost to Dubuque Senior, 62-49, Tuesday.
Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; Cedar Rapids Prairie, Tuesday.
Dropped out
None.
Area class rankings
Class 5A: 1. Linn-Mar (12-6), 2. Iowa City West (13-5), 3. Iowa City Liberty (11-6), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (10-7), 5. Cedar Rapids Jefferson ( 8-11).
Class 4A: 1. Decorah (17-2), 2. Clear Creek Amana (12-4), 3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-7), 4. Marion (8-9), 5. Maquoketa (12-8).
Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (17-2), 2. Solon (17-2), 3. Vinton-Shellsburg (10-7), 4. Mount Vernon (12-6), 5. Center Point-Urbana (12-8 ).
Class 2A: 1. Cascade (17-1), 2. Iowa City Regina (16-4), 3. East Buchanan (13-6), 4. Jesup (10-9), 5. Dyersville Beckman (9-9).
Class 1A: 1. North Linn (18-0), 2. Springville (15-4), 3. Montezuma (16-2), 4. Elkader Central (17-2), 5. Turkey Valley (14-5).
Area standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Falls 10-1 13-4
Iowa City Liberty 9-2 11-6
Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 11-7
Dubuque Wahlert 6-6 13-6
Dubuque Senior 6-6 10-9
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-6 8-10
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 4-7 8-11
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
y-Waterloo West 11-0 17-1
Iowa City West 8-3 13-5
Linn-Mar 7-4 12-6
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6-5 10-7
Iowa City High 3-9 4-13
Western Dubuque 2-9 3-15
Cedar Rapids Washington 1-10 1-17
Dubuque Hempstead 0-11 1-17
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Solo 6-0 17-2
Mount Vernon 5-1 12-6
Marion 3-4 8-9
West Delaware 2-5 6-14
Independence 0-6 5-13
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
x-Benton Community 8-1 17-2
Center Point-Urbana 6-3 12-8
Clear Creek Amana 5-3 12-4
Vinton-Shellsburg 4-4 10-7
Williamsburg 2-6 4-14
South Tama 0-8 1-18
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
y-Cascade 12-0 17-1
Monticello 10-2 15-5
Bellevue 9-3 13-6
Maquoketa 7-5 12-8
Dyersville Beckman 5-7 9-9
Northeast 3-9 8-10
Camanche 2-10 4-15
Anamosa 0-12 1-17
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
y-Iowa City Regina 10-0 16-4
Mid-Prairie 9-2 15-5
West Liberty 8-2 13-5
Wilton 3-7 7-11
Durant 2-8 6-13
West Branch 2-8 3-15
Tipton 2-9 6-14
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
x-Calamus-Wheatland 12-0 17-4
Bellevue Marquette 9-3 14-6
Lisbon 9-3 10-9
Midland 5-7 9-11
Easton Valley 4-8 5-12
Clinton Prince of Peace 2-10 4-15
North Cedar 1-11 1-18
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
x-North Linn 14-0 18-0
Springville 12-2 15-4
East Buchanan 8-6 13-6
Alburnett 7-7 11-8
Maquoketa Valley 7-7 12-9
Edgewood-Colesburg 6-8 9-11
Central City 2-12 4-18
Starmont 0-14 0-20
NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All
y-Sumner-Fredericksburg 7-0 13-4
Oelwein 5-1 10-8
Jesup 3-4 10-9
Wapsie Valley 1-6 6-14
Union Community 1-6 3-16
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Decorah 8-0 17-2
Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 12-5
Waukon 5-3 11-7
New Hampton 2-6 6-10
Crestwood 2-6 7-12
Charles City 0-8 1-16
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
x-Iowa Valley 11-4 13-5
Sigourney 10-5 14-7
English Valleys 9-6 13-7
Keota 6-9 7-13
Tri-County 1-14 3-17
Belle Plaine 1-14 2-17
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
y-North Mahaska 13-1 17-2
y-Montezuma 13-1 16-2
Lynnville-Sully 10-4 13-6
HLV 4-10 5-14
BGM 2-12 6-15
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Elkader Central 13-1 17-2
Turkey Valley 12-2 14-5
North Fayette Valley 10-3 11-6
MFL MarMac 10-4 12-6
South Winneshiek 6-9 6-13
Lansing Kee 5-10 5-12
Clayton Ridge 4-10 5-14
West Central 3-11 5-14
Postville 1-14 2-18
OTHERS All
Lone Tree 12-7
Highland 8-11
Washington (Iowa) 7-10
North Tama 7-11
Meskwaki 2-14
Hillcrest Academy 0-19
x — clinched league title
y — clinched tie for league title
