Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Dec. 7)

Clear Creek Amana’s Sam Schrage (11) tries to create space for a shot against Williamsburg’s Kaylynn Heitman on Nov. 26. The Clippers are No. 4 in this week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Dec. 6:

1. Iowa City West

Records: 3-0. MVC: 2-0.

Offensive average: 62.3. Defensive average: 53.0.

Streak: Won 3.

Previous: 1 st.

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 59-53, Friday; beat Dubuque Senior, 67-59, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday.

2. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Records: 5-0. MVC: 2-0.

Offensive average: 58.0. Defensive average: 50.2.

Streak: Won 14.

Previous: 2nd

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 56-50, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 56-47, Saturday; beat Western Dubuque, 60-54, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday.

3. North Linn

Records: 5-0. Tri-Rivers West: 3-0.

Offensive average: 75.8. Defensive average: 31.0.

Streak: Won 5.

Previous: 3rd

Last week: Beat Springville, 79-38, Friday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 68-29, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Alburnett, Friday; Central City, Tuesday.

4. Clear Creek Amana

Records: 3-1. Wamac West: 1-0.

Offensive average: 62.8. Defensive average: 36.3.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: 5th

Last week: Beat Grinnell, 70-35, Thursday; beat Independence, 75-23, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Solon, Tuesday.

5. Decorah

Records: 3-1. Northeast Iowa: 0-0.

Offensive average: 60.5. Defensive average: 55.5.

Streak: Won 3.

Previous: 8th

Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 57-52, Saturday; beat Mason City, 60-50, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Charles City, Friday; vs. Chatfield (Minn.) Saturday (at Luther); Crestwood, Tuesday.

6. Center Point-Urbana

Records: 4-1. Wamac West: 1-0.

Offensive average: 45.2. Defensive average: 38.8.

Streak: Lost 1.

Previous: 4th

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 48-42, Friday; lost to Decorah, 57-52, Saturday.

Coming up: At Solon, Friday; at Dike-New Hartford, Saturday; Independence, Tuesday.

7. Iowa City Liberty

Records: 3-2. MVC: 2-0.

Offensive average: 58.6. Defensive average: 43.6.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: 6th

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 68-22, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 83-38, Tuesday.

Coming up: Iowa City West, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday.

8. Benton Community

Records: 4-1. Wamac West: 0-1.

Offensive average: 50.8. Defensive average: 39.6.

Streak: Won 3.

Previous: 7th

Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 53-44, Thursday; beat Mount Vernon, 59-50, Tuesday.

Coming up: At West Delaware, Friday; at Mount Pleasant, Monday; Marion, Tuesday.

9. Solo

Records: 4-0. Wamac East: 0-0.

Offensive average: 65.5. Defensive average: 44.5.

Streak: Won 4.

Previous: NO.

Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 65-41, Friday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 65-53, Tuesday.

Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Friday; at Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.

10. Cascade

Records: 2-0. River Valley North: 1-0.

Offensive average: 58.5. Defensive average: 46.0.

Streak: Won 2.

Previous: NO.

Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 57-36, Tuesday.

Coming up: At Northeast, Friday; Durant, Saturday; at Monticello, Tuesday.

Dropped out

Vinton-Shellsburg (9), Marion (10).

Area class rankings

Class 5A: 1. Iowa City West (3-0), 2. Iowa City Liberty (3-2), 3. Linn-Mar (4-1), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-3), 5. Iowa City High ( 1-1).

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), 2. Clear Creek Amana (3-1), 3. Decorah (3-1), 4. Marion (3-2), 5. West Delaware (1-2).

Class 3A: 1. Center Point-Urbana (4-1), 2. Benton Community (4-1), 3. Solon (4-0), 4. Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2), 5. Mount Vernon (3-2 ).

Class 2A: 1. Cascade (2-0), 2. Iowa City Regina (4-1), 3. Dyersville Beckman (3-0), 4. East Buchanan (3-1), 5. Alburnett (3-1).

Class 1A: 1. North Linn (5-0), 2. Elkader Central (4-0), 3. Montezuma (3-0), 4. Springville (2-2), 5. Turkey Valley (4-1).

Area standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 5-0

Cedar Falls 2-0 3-1

Iowa City Liberty 2-0 3-2

Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 3-1

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-2 2-3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-2 1-3

Dubuque Senior 0-2 0-3

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 2-0 4-0

Iowa City West 2-0 3-0

Linn-Mar 2-0 4-1

Iowa City High 1-1 1-1

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-1 0-3

Western Dubuque 0-1 0-5

Dubuque Hempstead 0-2 1-3

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2 0-4

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Solo 0-0 4-0

Marion 0-0 3-2

Mount Vernon 0-0 3-2

Independence 0-0 2-2

West Delaware 0-0 1-2

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

Center Point-Urbana 1-0 4-1

Clear Creek Amana 1-0 3-1

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0 2-2

South Tama 0-0 1-3

Benton Community 0-1 4-1

Williamsburg 0-1 0-4

RIVER VALLEY NORTH Div. All

Monticello 1-0 4-0

Dyersville Beckman 1-0 3-0

Cascade 1-0 2-0

Bellevue 1-0 4-1

Northeast 0-1 2-1

Maquoketa 0-1 2-2

Camanche 0-1 1-3

Anamosa 0-1 0-4

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Div. All

Iowa City Regina 1-0 4-1

Wilton 1-0 3-2

West Liberty 1-0 2-2

West Branch 0-0 0-2

Mid-Prairie 0-1 2-3

Tipton 0-1 1-4

Durant 0-1 0-3

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 3-0 5-0

Calamus-Wheatland 2-0 3-1

Lisbon 2-1 3-2

Clinton Prince of Peace 1-1 1-2

Midland 0-2 0-3

North Cedar 0-2 0-3

Easton Valley 0-2 0-4

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

North Linn 3-0 5-0

Alburnett 2-1 3-1

East Buchanan 2-1 3-1

Maquoketa Valley 2-1 3-2

Springville 2-1 2-2

Central City 1-2 2-4

Edgewood-Colesburg 0-3 1-4

Starmont 0-3 0-5

NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All

Sumner-Fredericksburg 1-0 3-1

Union Community 0-0 2-1

Wapsie Valley 0-0 2-2

Oelwein 0-0 1-2

Jesup 0-1 1-2

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Crestwood 0-0 2-0

Decorah 0-0 3-1

Waverly-Shell Rock 0-0 1-1

New Hampton 0-0 1-2

Waukon 0-0 1-2

Charles City 0-0 0-4

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa Valley 4-0 6-1

English Valleys 3-0 4-1

Sigourney 1-2 2-3

Boil 1-2 1-5

Belle Plaine 1-3 1-4

Tri-County 0-3 1-5

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 2-0 3-0

North Mahaska 2-0 3-1

Lynnville-Sully 2-1 4-2

BGM 0-2 1-3

HLV 0-3 1-3

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Turkey Valley 4-0 4-1

Elkader Central 2-0 4-0

West Central 2-0 2-0

North Fayette Valley 2-1 2-2

Clayton Ridge 2-2 3-2

MFL MarMac 1-2 3-2

South Winneshiek 1-3 1-4

Lansing Kee 0-3 0-3

Postville 0-3 0-4

OTHERS All

Lone Tree 5-2

Washington (Iowa) 2-1

Highland 2-3

North Tama 1-2

Meskwaki 0-4

Hillcrest Academy 0-5

Cedar Valley Christian 0-0

