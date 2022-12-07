Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Dec. 7)
Clear Creek Amana’s Sam Schrage (11) tries to create space for a shot against Williamsburg’s Kaylynn Heitman on Nov. 26. The Clippers are No. 4 in this week’s area girls’ basketball Super Ten. (Geoff Stellfox/The Gazette)
The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Dec. 6:
1. Iowa City West
Records: 3-0. MVC: 2-0.
Offensive average: 62.3. Defensive average: 53.0.
Streak: Won 3.
Previous: 1 st.
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Prairie, 59-53, Friday; beat Dubuque Senior, 67-59, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Iowa City Liberty, Friday; Dubuque Wahlert, Tuesday.
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Records: 5-0. MVC: 2-0.
Offensive average: 58.0. Defensive average: 50.2.
Streak: Won 14.
Previous: 2nd
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 56-50, Friday; beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 56-47, Saturday; beat Western Dubuque, 60-54, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Linn-Mar, Friday; at Dubuque Hempstead, Tuesday.
3. North Linn
Records: 5-0. Tri-Rivers West: 3-0.
Offensive average: 75.8. Defensive average: 31.0.
Streak: Won 5.
Previous: 3rd
Last week: Beat Springville, 79-38, Friday; beat Edgewood-Colesburg, 68-29, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Alburnett, Friday; Central City, Tuesday.
4. Clear Creek Amana
Records: 3-1. Wamac West: 1-0.
Offensive average: 62.8. Defensive average: 36.3.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: 5th
Last week: Beat Grinnell, 70-35, Thursday; beat Independence, 75-23, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Iowa City High, Friday; Solon, Tuesday.
5. Decorah
Records: 3-1. Northeast Iowa: 0-0.
Offensive average: 60.5. Defensive average: 55.5.
Streak: Won 3.
Previous: 8th
Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 57-52, Saturday; beat Mason City, 60-50, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Charles City, Friday; vs. Chatfield (Minn.) Saturday (at Luther); Crestwood, Tuesday.
6. Center Point-Urbana
Records: 4-1. Wamac West: 1-0.
Offensive average: 45.2. Defensive average: 38.8.
Streak: Lost 1.
Previous: 4th
Last week: Beat Mount Vernon, 48-42, Friday; lost to Decorah, 57-52, Saturday.
Coming up: At Solon, Friday; at Dike-New Hartford, Saturday; Independence, Tuesday.
7. Iowa City Liberty
Records: 3-2. MVC: 2-0.
Offensive average: 58.6. Defensive average: 43.6.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: 6th
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Washington, 68-22, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 83-38, Tuesday.
Coming up: Iowa City West, Friday; at Western Dubuque, Tuesday.
8. Benton Community
Records: 4-1. Wamac West: 0-1.
Offensive average: 50.8. Defensive average: 39.6.
Streak: Won 3.
Previous: 7th
Last week: Beat Iowa City Regina, 53-44, Thursday; beat Mount Vernon, 59-50, Tuesday.
Coming up: At West Delaware, Friday; at Mount Pleasant, Monday; Marion, Tuesday.
9. Solo
Records: 4-0. Wamac East: 0-0.
Offensive average: 65.5. Defensive average: 44.5.
Streak: Won 4.
Previous: NO.
Last week: Beat Williamsburg, 65-41, Friday; beat Vinton-Shellsburg, 65-53, Tuesday.
Coming up: Center Point-Urbana, Friday; at Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.
10. Cascade
Records: 2-0. River Valley North: 1-0.
Offensive average: 58.5. Defensive average: 46.0.
Streak: Won 2.
Previous: NO.
Last week: Beat Maquoketa, 57-36, Tuesday.
Coming up: At Northeast, Friday; Durant, Saturday; at Monticello, Tuesday.
Dropped out
Vinton-Shellsburg (9), Marion (10).
Area class rankings
Class 5A: 1. Iowa City West (3-0), 2. Iowa City Liberty (3-2), 3. Linn-Mar (4-1), 4. Cedar Rapids Prairie (1-3), 5. Iowa City High ( 1-1).
Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (5-0), 2. Clear Creek Amana (3-1), 3. Decorah (3-1), 4. Marion (3-2), 5. West Delaware (1-2).
Class 3A: 1. Center Point-Urbana (4-1), 2. Benton Community (4-1), 3. Solon (4-0), 4. Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2), 5. Mount Vernon (3-2 ).
Class 2A: 1. Cascade (2-0), 2. Iowa City Regina (4-1), 3. Dyersville Beckman (3-0), 4. East Buchanan (3-1), 5. Alburnett (3-1).
Class 1A: 1. North Linn (5-0), 2. Elkader Central (4-0), 3. Montezuma (3-0), 4. Springville (2-2), 5. Turkey Valley (4-1).
Area standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Xavier 2-0 5-0
Cedar Falls 2-0 3-1
Iowa City Liberty 2-0 3-2
Dubuque Wahlert 1-1 3-1
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-2 2-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-2 1-3
Dubuque Senior 0-2 0-3
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 2-0 4-0
Iowa City West 2-0 3-0
Linn-Mar 2-0 4-1
Iowa City High 1-1 1-1
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0-1 0-3
Western Dubuque 0-1 0-5
Dubuque Hempstead 0-2 1-3
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2 0-4
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Solo 0-0 4-0
Marion 0-0 3-2
Mount Vernon 0-0 3-2
Independence 0-0 2-2
West Delaware 0-0 1-2
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
Center Point-Urbana 1-0 4-1
Clear Creek Amana 1-0 3-1
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0 2-2
South Tama 0-0 1-3
Benton Community 0-1 4-1
Williamsburg 0-1 0-4
RIVER VALLEY NORTH Div. All
Monticello 1-0 4-0
Dyersville Beckman 1-0 3-0
Cascade 1-0 2-0
Bellevue 1-0 4-1
Northeast 0-1 2-1
Maquoketa 0-1 2-2
Camanche 0-1 1-3
Anamosa 0-1 0-4
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH Div. All
Iowa City Regina 1-0 4-1
Wilton 1-0 3-2
West Liberty 1-0 2-2
West Branch 0-0 0-2
Mid-Prairie 0-1 2-3
Tipton 0-1 1-4
Durant 0-1 0-3
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 3-0 5-0
Calamus-Wheatland 2-0 3-1
Lisbon 2-1 3-2
Clinton Prince of Peace 1-1 1-2
Midland 0-2 0-3
North Cedar 0-2 0-3
Easton Valley 0-2 0-4
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
North Linn 3-0 5-0
Alburnett 2-1 3-1
East Buchanan 2-1 3-1
Maquoketa Valley 2-1 3-2
Springville 2-1 2-2
Central City 1-2 2-4
Edgewood-Colesburg 0-3 1-4
Starmont 0-3 0-5
NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All
Sumner-Fredericksburg 1-0 3-1
Union Community 0-0 2-1
Wapsie Valley 0-0 2-2
Oelwein 0-0 1-2
Jesup 0-1 1-2
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Crestwood 0-0 2-0
Decorah 0-0 3-1
Waverly-Shell Rock 0-0 1-1
New Hampton 0-0 1-2
Waukon 0-0 1-2
Charles City 0-0 0-4
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa Valley 4-0 6-1
English Valleys 3-0 4-1
Sigourney 1-2 2-3
Boil 1-2 1-5
Belle Plaine 1-3 1-4
Tri-County 0-3 1-5
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 2-0 3-0
North Mahaska 2-0 3-1
Lynnville-Sully 2-1 4-2
BGM 0-2 1-3
HLV 0-3 1-3
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Turkey Valley 4-0 4-1
Elkader Central 2-0 4-0
West Central 2-0 2-0
North Fayette Valley 2-1 2-2
Clayton Ridge 2-2 3-2
MFL MarMac 1-2 3-2
South Winneshiek 1-3 1-4
Lansing Kee 0-3 0-3
Postville 0-3 0-4
OTHERS All
Lone Tree 5-2
Washington (Iowa) 2-1
Highland 2-3
North Tama 1-2
Meskwaki 0-4
Hillcrest Academy 0-5
Cedar Valley Christian 0-0
