Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Dec. 14)
Cascade’s Alyssa Lux (4) drives against Monticello’s Keziah McQuillen (14) in the fourth quarter of their game Tuesday at Montiello. The Cougars won, 45-41. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)
The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Dec. 13:
1. Iowa City West
Records: 5-0. MVC: 3-0.
Offensive average: 57.2. Defensive average: 49.0.
Streak: Won 5.
Previous: 1 st.
Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 42-40, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 57-46, Tuesday.
Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday.
2. North Linn
Records: 7-0. Tri-Rivers West: 5-0.
Offensive average: 75.7. Defensive average: 32.6.
Streak: Won 7.
Previous: 3rd
Last week: Beat Alburnett, 63-44, Friday; beat Central City, 88-29, Tuesday.
Coming up: At East Buchanan, Friday; Maquoketa Valley, Tuesday.
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier
Records: 6-1. MVC: 3-0.
Offensive average: 58.4. Defensive average: 53.0.
Streak: Won 1.
Previous: 2nd
Last week: Lost to Linn-Mar, 57-45, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 74-63, Tuesday.
Coming up: Cedar Falls, Friday, Cedar Rapids Washington, Tuesday.
4. Clear Creek Amana
Records: 5-1. Wamac West: 1-0.
Offensive average: 63.7. Defensive average: 41.0.
Streak: Won 4.
Previous: 4th
Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 56-44, Friday; beat Solon, 75-57, Tuesday.
Coming up: Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; at Benton Community, Tuesday.
5. Decorah
Records: 6-1. Northeast Iowa: 2-0.
Offensive average: 63.7. Defensive average: 45.4.
Streak: Won 6.
Previous: 5th
Last week: Beat Charles City, 71-19, Friday; beat Chatfield (Minn.), 73-47, Saturday; beat Crestwood, 60-31, Tuesday.
Coming up: At New Hampton, Friday; Waukon, Tuesday.
6. Iowa City Liberty
Records: 4-3. MVC: 3-0.
Offensive average: 55.6. Defensive average: 43.9.
Streak: Won 1.
Previous: 7th
Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 42-40, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 56-47, Tuesday.
Coming up: Iowa City High, Friday; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday.
7. Linn-Mar
Records: 5-2. MVC: 2-0.
Offensive average: 52.3. Defensive average: 44.4.
Streak: Won 1.
Previous: NO.
Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 57-45, Friday; lost to Pleasant Valley, 58-24, Saturday.
Coming up: Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wednesday; at Iowa City West, Friday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.
8. Benton Community
Records: 7-1. Wamac West: 0-1.
Offensive average: 52.5. Defensive average: 41.5.
Streak: Won 6.
Previous: 8th
Last week: Beat West Delaware, 57-45, Friday; beat Mount Pleasant, 51-34, Monday; beat Marion, 58-55 (OT), Tuesday.
Coming up: At Williamsburg, Friday; Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.
9. Cascade
Records: 5-0. River Valley North: 3-0.
Offensive average: 55.8. Defensive average: 41.4.
Streak: Won 5.
Previous: 10th
Last week: Beat Northeast, 51-40, Friday; beat Durant, 66-34, Saturday; beat Monticello, 45-41, Tuesday.
Coming up: Camanche, Friday; at Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday.
10. Solo
Records: 5-1. Wamac East: 0-0.
Offensive average: 61.8. Defensive average: 48.8.
Streak: Lost 1.
Previous: 9th
Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 52-40, Friday; lost to Clear Creek Amana, 75-57, Tuesday.
Coming up: Marion, Friday; at Mid-Prairie, Monday.
Dropped out
Center Point-Urbana (6).
Area class rankings
Class 5A: 1. Iowa City West (5-0), 2. Linn-Mar (5-2), 3. Iowa City Liberty (4-3), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie ( 2-3).
Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), 2. Clear Creek Amana (5-1), 3. Decorah (6-1), 4. Marion (4-3), 5. West Delaware (1-5).
Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (7-1), 2. Solon (5-1), 3. Center Point-Urbana (5-3), 4. Vinton-Shellsburg (4-2), 5. Mount Vernon (4-3 ).
Class 2A: 1. Cascade (5-0), 2. Iowa City Regina (6-1), 3. Dyersville Beckman (4-1), 4. East Buchanan (4-2), 5. Alburnett (4-2).
Class 1A: 1. North Linn (7-0), 2. Elkader Central (5-0), 3. Montezuma (4-1), 4. Springville (5-2), 5. Turkey Valley (4-1).
Area standings
MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All
Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 6-1
Iowa City Liberty 3-0 4-3
Cedar Falls 2-1 3-3
Dubuque Wahlert 1-2 5-2
Dubuque Senior 1-2 3-3
Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-2 2-3
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-3 2-5
MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All
Waterloo West 3-0 6-0
Iowa City West 3-0 5-0
Linn-Mar 2-0 5-2
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 2-3
Iowa City High 1-2 2-3
Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2 0-6
Western Dubuque 0-2 0-7
Dubuque Hempstead0-31-6
WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All
Solo 0-0 5-1
Marion 0-0 4-3
Mount Vernon 0-0 4-3
Independence 0-0 3-4
West Delaware 0-0 1-5
WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All
Clear Creek Amana 1-0 5-1
Center Point-Urbana 1-0 5-3
Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0 4-2
South Tama 0-0 1-5
Benton Community 0-1 7-1
Williamsburg 0-1 2-4
RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All
Cascade 3-0 5-0
Monticello 2-1 5-1
Dyersville Beckman 2-1 4-1
Maquoketa 2-1 4-2
Bellevue 2-1 5-3
Camanche 1-2 2-5
Northeast 0-3 3-3
Anamosa 0-3 0-6
RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All
Iowa City Regina 4-0 7-1
West Liberty 2-0 3-2
Mid-Prairie 2-2 4-4
Wilton 1-2 3-4
Tipton 1-2 2-5
Durant 0-2 1-5
West Branch 0-2 0-5
TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All
Bellevue Marquette 5-0 7-0
Calamus-Wheatland 4-0 5-2
Lisbon 2-2 3-4
Clinton Prince of Peace 2-2 2-3
Easton Valley 1-3 1-5
Midland 1-4 1-5
North Cedar 0-4 0-6
TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All
North Linn 5-0 7-0
Springville 4-1 5-2
Alburnett 3-2 4-2
East Buchanan 3-2 4-2
Maquoketa Valley 3-2 5-3
Edgewood-Colesburg 1-4 2-5
Central City 1-4 2-6
Starmont 0-5 0-8
NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 4-2
Oelwein 1-0 4-2
Union Community 0-1 2-2
Jesup 0-1 2-3
Wapsie Valley 0-1 2-4
NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All
Decorah 2-0 6-1
Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4-1
Waukon 2-0 3-2
Crestwood 0-2 4-2
New Hampton 0-2 1-5
Charles City 0-2 0-6
SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All
Iowa Valley 5-0 7-1
English Valleys 3-1 5-2
Sigourney 3-2 5-3
Boil 2-2 2-5
Belle Plaine 1-4 1-6
Tri-County 0-5 1-7
SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All
Montezuma 3-1 4-1
North Mahaska 3-1 5-2
Lynnville-Sully 3-1 5-3
HLV 1-3 2-3
BGM 0-4 2-5
UPPER IOWA Conf. All
Turkey Valley 4-0 4-1
Elkader Central 3-0 5-0
North Fayette Valley 3-1 3-2
West Central 2-1 3-2
MFL MarMac 3-2 5-3
Clayton Ridge 2-3 3-3
Lansing Kee 1-3 1-3
South Winneshiek 1-4 1-6
Postville 0-5 0-6
OTHERSAll
Washington (Iowa) 4-1
Lone Tree 5-4
Highland 2-4
North Tama 2-4
Hillcrest Academy 0-7
Meskwaki 0-7
