Super Ten: Gazette area high school girls’ basketball rankings (Dec. 14)

Cascade’s Alyssa Lux (4) drives against Monticello’s Keziah McQuillen (14) in the fourth quarter of their game Tuesday at Montiello. The Cougars won, 45-41. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette)

The Gazette’s Weekly girls’ basketball Super Ten, though games played Tuesday, Dec. 13:

1. Iowa City West

Records: 5-0. MVC: 3-0.

Offensive average: 57.2. Defensive average: 49.0.

Streak: Won 5.

Previous: 1 st.

Last week: Beat Iowa City Liberty, 42-40, Friday; beat Dubuque Wahlert, 57-46, Tuesday.

Coming up: Linn-Mar, Friday; at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Tuesday.

2. North Linn

Records: 7-0. Tri-Rivers West: 5-0.

Offensive average: 75.7. Defensive average: 32.6.

Streak: Won 7.

Previous: 3rd

Last week: Beat Alburnett, 63-44, Friday; beat Central City, 88-29, Tuesday.

Coming up: At East Buchanan, Friday; Maquoketa Valley, Tuesday.

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier

Records: 6-1. MVC: 3-0.

Offensive average: 58.4. Defensive average: 53.0.

Streak: Won 1.

Previous: 2nd

Last week: Lost to Linn-Mar, 57-45, Friday; beat Dubuque Hempstead, 74-63, Tuesday.

Coming up: Cedar Falls, Friday, Cedar Rapids Washington, Tuesday.

4. Clear Creek Amana

Records: 5-1. Wamac West: 1-0.

Offensive average: 63.7. Defensive average: 41.0.

Streak: Won 4.

Previous: 4th

Last week: Beat Iowa City High, 56-44, Friday; beat Solon, 75-57, Tuesday.

Coming up: Vinton-Shellsburg, Friday; at Benton Community, Tuesday.

5. Decorah

Records: 6-1. Northeast Iowa: 2-0.

Offensive average: 63.7. Defensive average: 45.4.

Streak: Won 6.

Previous: 5th

Last week: Beat Charles City, 71-19, Friday; beat Chatfield (Minn.), 73-47, Saturday; beat Crestwood, 60-31, Tuesday.

Coming up: At New Hampton, Friday; Waukon, Tuesday.

6. Iowa City Liberty

Records: 4-3. MVC: 3-0.

Offensive average: 55.6. Defensive average: 43.9.

Streak: Won 1.

Previous: 7th

Last week: Lost to Iowa City West, 42-40, Friday; beat Western Dubuque, 56-47, Tuesday.

Coming up: Iowa City High, Friday; Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Tuesday.

7. Linn-Mar

Records: 5-2. MVC: 2-0.

Offensive average: 52.3. Defensive average: 44.4.

Streak: Won 1.

Previous: NO.

Last week: Beat Cedar Rapids Xavier, 57-45, Friday; lost to Pleasant Valley, 58-24, Saturday.

Coming up: Cedar Rapids Prairie, Wednesday; at Iowa City West, Friday; Dubuque Senior, Tuesday.

8. Benton Community

Records: 7-1. Wamac West: 0-1.

Offensive average: 52.5. Defensive average: 41.5.

Streak: Won 6.

Previous: 8th

Last week: Beat West Delaware, 57-45, Friday; beat Mount Pleasant, 51-34, Monday; beat Marion, 58-55 (OT), Tuesday.

Coming up: At Williamsburg, Friday; Clear Creek Amana, Tuesday.

9. Cascade

Records: 5-0. River Valley North: 3-0.

Offensive average: 55.8. Defensive average: 41.4.

Streak: Won 5.

Previous: 10th

Last week: Beat Northeast, 51-40, Friday; beat Durant, 66-34, Saturday; beat Monticello, 45-41, Tuesday.

Coming up: Camanche, Friday; at Dyersville Beckman, Tuesday.

10. Solo

Records: 5-1. Wamac East: 0-0.

Offensive average: 61.8. Defensive average: 48.8.

Streak: Lost 1.

Previous: 9th

Last week: Beat Center Point-Urbana, 52-40, Friday; lost to Clear Creek Amana, 75-57, Tuesday.

Coming up: Marion, Friday; at Mid-Prairie, Monday.

Dropped out

Center Point-Urbana (6).

Area class rankings

Class 5A: 1. Iowa City West (5-0), 2. Linn-Mar (5-2), 3. Iowa City Liberty (4-3), 4. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-3), 5. Cedar Rapids Prairie ( 2-3).

Class 4A: 1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), 2. Clear Creek Amana (5-1), 3. Decorah (6-1), 4. Marion (4-3), 5. West Delaware (1-5).

Class 3A: 1. Benton Community (7-1), 2. Solon (5-1), 3. Center Point-Urbana (5-3), 4. Vinton-Shellsburg (4-2), 5. Mount Vernon (4-3 ).

Class 2A: 1. Cascade (5-0), 2. Iowa City Regina (6-1), 3. Dyersville Beckman (4-1), 4. East Buchanan (4-2), 5. Alburnett (4-2).

Class 1A: 1. North Linn (7-0), 2. Elkader Central (5-0), 3. Montezuma (4-1), 4. Springville (5-2), 5. Turkey Valley (4-1).

Area standings

MVC MISSISSIPPI DIVISION Conf. All

Cedar Rapids Xavier 3-0 6-1

Iowa City Liberty 3-0 4-3

Cedar Falls 2-1 3-3

Dubuque Wahlert 1-2 5-2

Dubuque Senior 1-2 3-3

Cedar Rapids Prairie 0-2 2-3

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0-3 2-5

MVC VALLEY DIVISION Conf. All

Waterloo West 3-0 6-0

Iowa City West 3-0 5-0

Linn-Mar 2-0 5-2

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 1-1 2-3

Iowa City High 1-2 2-3

Cedar Rapids Washington 0-2 0-6

Western Dubuque 0-2 0-7

Dubuque Hempstead0-31-6

WAMAC EAST DIVISION Div. All

Solo 0-0 5-1

Marion 0-0 4-3

Mount Vernon 0-0 4-3

Independence 0-0 3-4

West Delaware 0-0 1-5

WAMAC WEST DIVISION Div. All

Clear Creek Amana 1-0 5-1

Center Point-Urbana 1-0 5-3

Vinton-Shellsburg 0-0 4-2

South Tama 0-0 1-5

Benton Community 0-1 7-1

Williamsburg 0-1 2-4

RIVER VALLEY NORTH DIVISION Div. All

Cascade 3-0 5-0

Monticello 2-1 5-1

Dyersville Beckman 2-1 4-1

Maquoketa 2-1 4-2

Bellevue 2-1 5-3

Camanche 1-2 2-5

Northeast 0-3 3-3

Anamosa 0-3 0-6

RIVER VALLEY SOUTH DIVISION Div. All

Iowa City Regina 4-0 7-1

West Liberty 2-0 3-2

Mid-Prairie 2-2 4-4

Wilton 1-2 3-4

Tipton 1-2 2-5

Durant 0-2 1-5

West Branch 0-2 0-5

TRI-RIVERS EAST DIVISION Div. All

Bellevue Marquette 5-0 7-0

Calamus-Wheatland 4-0 5-2

Lisbon 2-2 3-4

Clinton Prince of Peace 2-2 2-3

Easton Valley 1-3 1-5

Midland 1-4 1-5

North Cedar 0-4 0-6

TRI-RIVERS WEST DIVISION Div. All

North Linn 5-0 7-0

Springville 4-1 5-2

Alburnett 3-2 4-2

East Buchanan 3-2 4-2

Maquoketa Valley 3-2 5-3

Edgewood-Colesburg 1-4 2-5

Central City 1-4 2-6

Starmont 0-5 0-8

NICL EAST DIVISION Div. All

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 4-2

Oelwein 1-0 4-2

Union Community 0-1 2-2

Jesup 0-1 2-3

Wapsie Valley 0-1 2-4

NORTHEAST IOWA Conf. All

Decorah 2-0 6-1

Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4-1

Waukon 2-0 3-2

Crestwood 0-2 4-2

New Hampton 0-2 1-5

Charles City 0-2 0-6

SICL EAST DIVISION Conf. All

Iowa Valley 5-0 7-1

English Valleys 3-1 5-2

Sigourney 3-2 5-3

Boil 2-2 2-5

Belle Plaine 1-4 1-6

Tri-County 0-5 1-7

SICL WEST DIVISION Conf. All

Montezuma 3-1 4-1

North Mahaska 3-1 5-2

Lynnville-Sully 3-1 5-3

HLV 1-3 2-3

BGM 0-4 2-5

UPPER IOWA Conf. All

Turkey Valley 4-0 4-1

Elkader Central 3-0 5-0

North Fayette Valley 3-1 3-2

West Central 2-1 3-2

MFL MarMac 3-2 5-3

Clayton Ridge 2-3 3-3

Lansing Kee 1-3 1-3

South Winneshiek 1-4 1-6

Postville 0-5 0-6

OTHERSAll

Washington (Iowa) 4-1

Lone Tree 5-4

Highland 2-4

North Tama 2-4

Hillcrest Academy 0-7

Meskwaki 0-7

Comments: [email protected]