Who doesn’t like free in-game items and upgrades? Well, with Super Golf codes, you’ll be able to secure yourself some pretty insane boosts for your adventures. Super Golf is an extremely popular Roblox game and these Super Golf codes are likely to be updated on a regular basis with milestones being hit frequently. Below, we’ll provide you with all the active Super Golf codes as well as all of the expired ones just in case you want to test them out. We’ll also detail how to Redeem them so stick to the end to ensure you’re able to get all of your goodies in no time.

Super Golf Codes (January 2023)

Here is what you are looking for, a full list of active Super Golf codes. These codes usually take the form of free gifts, and you really can’t say no to rewards, can you? Here are all the active Super Golf codes:

TENPOLE – Redeem for a Hat Chest

RBB3 – Redeem for a Skin Chest

200k_likes_omg – Redeem for a Hat Chest

SPOOKY TIME – Redeem for a Skin Chest

2NDBDAYCANDLE – Redeem for Candle Hat

SUMMER2022 – Redeem for a Hat Chest

DIMENSION MAP – Redeem for a Skin Chest

THX_FOR_100M – Redeem for a 100 Million Hat

HAPPY EASTER – Redeem for a Color Chest

SPRINGSEASON2022 – Redeem for a Hat Chest

Dennis – Redeem for a Sir Meow hat

KADEN – Redeem for a Cat's Eye skin

FLAMINGO – Redeem for a Cleetus skin

Super Golf Expired Codes (January 2023)

If you want to try your hand at Entering something Super Golf expired codes just in case they are still redeemable for you, we have that full list for you.

We wouldn’t suggest you get your hopes up as these will likely be gone forever, but there’s no harm in trying if you’re Entering the above active Super Golf codes anyway.

2NDBDAYCAKE

150k_likes!

REWRITE

GAMEMODES

FIXRANDOMSPAWNS

BIGTHINGSCOMING

HAPPY HOLIDAYS!

FACILITY

GROVE

UPDATE HYPE

MINESHAFT

BLOXY

HAPPYNEW YEARS2020

MERRY CHRISTMAS

SURPRISE

Haunted

SPOOKY

tonsofcoins

freeskin

FREEGEMS

RELEASE

How To Redeem Super Golf Codes

Of course, what use are codes for exciting new gifts if you don’t know how to Redeem them? Make sure to follow the steps below if you want to get access to all the free loot, you’ll also need to follow the Super Golf Developers on Twitter to enable code Redemption in the game (@NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX).

Launch the game

Click on the ‘Shop’ button from the main menu

Click on the ‘Codes’ button

Follow the instructions on-screen and follow the Developers on Twitter

Now, enter your Twitter handle into the text box

Enter a code from the list into the box and hit enter to get your freebies.

That rounds off our full list of Super Golf codes, giving you all the information about the active and expired codes you can use to gain every advantage possible. Enjoy your free in-game rewards!