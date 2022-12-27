Super Golf Codes For December 2022

Check out the latest Super Golf codes, a Roblox game all about trying your luck on the Hardest courses! Redeem for rewards.

Welcome to Super Golf! This is the best Roblox golfing game currently out there, and there are loads of different courses, cosmetics, and upgrades to unlock as you play. You can enjoy the game on your own or head out onto the green with your friends, there are no rules in Super Golf – and that applies to actual golf! There are all sorts of maps, from Cyber ​​Space to Candy Land.





We check for new Super Golf codes regularly – this means you don’t need to go hunting for the codes yourself.

We checked these codes on December 23, 2022.

All Super Golf Codes

Here are all the working Super Golf codes in December 2022.

Code Reward Active/Expired 200k_likes_omg Free Hat Chest! Active (NEW CODE) RBB3 Free Skin Chest Active (NEW CODE) RUSSO Free Rewards Active SABRINA Free Rewards Active DJ Free Rewards Active

Roblox codes are case sensitive – that pretty much means you need to copy the codes exactly as they appear, with capital letters, punctuation, and numbers, all matching the codes above.

How To Redeem Codes In Super Golf

Here’s how to get your free cosmetics, rewards, boosts, and more!

Stay in the main menu of Super Golf

Click at the bottom and head into the Codes menu

You will need to follow both the Developers on Twitter before you can Redeem codes

before you can Redeem codes Give it a moment to go through

Enter the codes and enjoy!

Code not working? Codes expire semi-frequently, so the code might have gone inactive since we last checked. Alternatively, double-check your code to see if you entered it correctly.

What Are Super Golf Codes?

Super Golf codes are free Rewards given out by the Developer of the game to celebrate events, milestones, and other special updates. Usually, the codes can be redeemed in-game for special Cosmetic items or the chance to roll something fancy!

How To Get More Codes

New codes are typically posted on the game page or actually inside the game’s patch log/change log notes. If you want to find all the codes, both old and new, we collect them all here in this Handy list.

