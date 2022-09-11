Super Eagles star scores first goal in one-and-a-half years in Spain

The Nigerian midfielder finally got his first-ever goal in the colors of La Ponfe in what was a bittersweet evening for him

Super Eagles playmaker Kelechi Nwakali found the back of the net for SD Ponferradina in their 1-2 home defeat to Real Zaragoza in a game week five fixture of the Segunda Division on Sunday evening.

Nwakali struck the equalizer for La Ponfe shortly before the interval after Giuliano Simeone had handed the visitors a 12th-minute lead.

Simeone, however, struck a second goal Moments after the restart to condemn Ponferradina to their third league loss on the bounce.

Despite the disappointing result, Nwakali would be slightly pleased with ending a long, frustrating run without a goal.

The 24-year-old’s goal inside the Estadio El Toralín is his first for Ponferradina since joining the side on a free transfer in the summer.

It was also the playmaker’s first goal in almost one and a half years in a run dating back to April 2021 when he scored for Alcorcon in a 1-2 home loss to Leganes.

Nwakali now has five goals in 47 appearances in the Spanish Segunda Division, spread across games for Huesca, Alcorcon, and Ponferradina.

The former Arsenal man lifted the second-division league title with Huesca in 2020.