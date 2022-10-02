Super Eagles Star Scores 1st League Goal of The Season For European Giants ▷ SportsBrief.com

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu has finally scored his first goal of the season for Genk on Saturday, 1 October

The towering forward has played seven games without scoring a goal before he eventually grabbed one

Super Eagles will be playing another friendly game against Portugal and Paul Onuachu is expected to feature

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu on Saturday night, 1 October, scored his first League goal of the season for Genk in their 2-1 away win over Ostend in what was a challenging battle.

After featuring in seven games without scoring, the Nigerian striker can now be happy with himself netting his first goal which will also serve as a tonic.

Saturday’s win for Paul Onuachu and his teammates means Genk stretch their unbeaten streak to nine games with eight wins and one draw.

They currently occupy second place on 25 points, just two points behind leaders Royal Antwerp.

Read also Former Super Eagles Coach Oliseh gets big job ahead of 2022 World Cup

Super Eagles star Onuachu scores 1st League goal for Genk. Photo by KURT DESPLENTER

Source: Getty Images

Exciting features: Check out the news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

As things stand, Paul Onuachu will hope to get an invitation for the next Super Eagles friendly encounter against Portugal.

Portugal will use the game against the Super Eagles as their final preparatory game for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Super Eagles Coach Oliseh gets big job ahead of 2022 World Cup

Earlier, Sports Brief had reported how former Super Eagles Coach Sunday Oliseh was appointed by the world’s football governing body into the technical expert team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

This will be the third time that Sunday Oliseh will be getting this appointment and this is a good development for the former Nigerian international.

It is days to the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the attention of football fans around the world will shift to the global tournament where France will defend their title.

Read also Alex Iwobi calls out referee with photo after Super Eagles’ loss against Algeria

According to the confirmation by Sunday Oliseh, the Super Eagles Legend explained that he is happy to have been honored by the World’s football governing body.

The former Ajax star also explained that he will be working with the likes of Wenger.

Source: Sports Brief News