Super Cup test awaits as Cristiano eyes first Saudi silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo made his long awaited debut for Al Nassr against Ettifaq last Sunday with the Veteran striker handed the Captains armband for his first Saudi Pro League appearance.

Real Madrid’s record goalscorer is set to play out the final years of his club career in Saudi Arabia, having signed a lucrative contract through to 2025 in December.

The Portuguese striker showed flashes of his former greatness as his side ground out a 1-0 win against the Damma bond with a headed goal from Brazilian Talisca enough to separate the sides.

Silverware in sight ahead of Super Cup test

Ronaldo will pull on the yellow shirt for the second time on Thursday as his Al Nassr side face a Stern test in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup as they face Jeddah based Al Ittihad.

The competition will be staged in the Saudi capital and played on a ‘Final Four’ basis with Al-Hilal set to face last years Saui Kings Cup winners Al Fayha in the first semi-final. The winners of both semi-final clashes will go head-to-head in Sunday’s final which will be staged at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Despite currently sitting on top of the Roshn Saudi LeagueAl Nassr have struggled against the side currently coached by Nuno Espirito Santo having lost in three of the past five meetings between the Jeddah and Riyadh clubs.

Full screen Nuno Espirito Santo. FRANCISCO LEONG AFP

Just after a month of arriving at the Gulf outfit, the Madeira born striker will be hoping to add to his impressive haul of silverware by adding a Saudi Super Cup winners medal to his collection.