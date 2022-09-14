Super Bowl odds: Futures lines for every NFL team

The NFL regular season is in full swing, but it’s never too early to set your sights on Super Bowl LVII.

After the first week, the Denver Broncos saw their title odds move following their 17-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks – Predicted to finish last in the NFC West Division – on Monday Night Football.

The Broncos, who traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason, saw their odds to win the Super Bowl lengthen from +1600 to +2200 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $230 total) after falling to 0-1 .

As for other movers and shakers, the Buffalo Bills’ odds to win it all shrunk even further to +550 (from +750) after easily defeating the Los Angeles Rams 31-10 in the season opener. They are the overwhelming favorites after Week 1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The Minnesota Vikings saw the biggest jump out of any team after their opening weekend dominance of the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings’ odds to win the Super Bowl shortened all the way from +4100 to +2500 after Sunday’s 23-7 win.

As for everyone else, here are the Super Bowl Futures odds at FOX Bet for every team to win Super Bowl 2023 in Glendale, Ariz.

SUPER BOWL 2023 CHAMPION ODDS (via FOX Bet) *

Buffalo Bills : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Kansas City Chiefs : +700 ( bet $10 to win $80 total )

Los Angeles Chargers : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

Philadelphia Eagles: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Green Bay Packers : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +1400 ( bet $10 to win $150 total )

Rams bet boost: +1700 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Baltimore Ravens : +1600 ( bet $10 to win $170 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +2000 ( bet $10 to win $210 total )

Denver Broncos : +2200 ( bet $10 to win $230 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Indianapolis Colts: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Minnesota Vikings : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Miami Dolphins : +2800 ( bet $10 to win $290 total )

New Orleans Saints : +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Cleveland Browns: +3300 ( bet $10 to win $340 total )

Tennessee Titans : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +4000 ( bet $10 to win $410 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers : +5000 ( bet $10 to win $510 total )

New England Patriots : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

Washington Commanders : +6000 ( bet $10 to win $610 total )

New York Giants : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

Chicago Bears : +10000 ( bet $10 to win $1,010 total )

Seattle Seahawks: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Carolina Panthers : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Detroit Lions : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Jacksonville Jaguars : +15000 ( bet $10 to win $1,510 total )

Atlanta Falcons : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

Houston Texans : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

New York Jets : +20000 ( bet $10 to win $2,010 total )

* odds as of 9/14/2022

