Super Bowl Host Committee, NFL Donate $25K to Boys & Girls Club

The National Football League and Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee announced on Wednesday the donation of $25,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley, according to a press release.

The funds will be used to cover the branch’s flag football program for the year, which consists of 275 boys and girls.

Special thanks to @NFLCommish Roger Goodell and #AZSuperBowl Executive Chair @LarryFitzgerald for helping us Donate $25,000 to a flag football program today! Commissioner Goodell also surprised a @bgcarizona Coach with tickets to #SB57! Read more: https://t.co/mXmPcjLlM7 pic.twitter.com/RUO3AC08pQ — AZSuperBowl (@AZSuperBowl) October 27, 2022

On Wednesday, host committee executive chair and Arizona Cardinals Legend Larry Fitzerald, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and host committee president and CEO Jay Parry played football at the Phoenix branch.

They also spoke to the 175 kids in attendance.

“The Super Bowl is not just a game,” Goodell said in the release. “People remember the experience, including the community efforts that leave a lasting impact.”

Goodell also surprised Boys and Girls Club staff member Michael Luck with a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12, 2023.

Luck was a former club participant before becoming one of the branch’s flag football coaches.

“Seeing the positive influence Super Bowl LVII has on Arizona Residents is part of what makes hosting the Super Bowl so special,” Parry said in the release.

“Plus, tossing the football around with NFL great Larry Fitzgerald and Commissioner Goodell is a memory the kids will have for a lifetime.”

